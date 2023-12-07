St. Paul Police say an officer was injured in shooting at Cretin and Marshall
St. Paul police said one of their officers was injured in a shooting that also injured another person. Police said it happened near Cretin Avenue North and Marshall Avenue around 2 p.m. Thursday.
There’s no current threat to the public, according to St. Paul police.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on social media it’s responding to a “use-of-deadly-force incident in St. Paul.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
