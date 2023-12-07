Crime, Law and Justice

St. Paul Police say an officer was injured in shooting at Cretin and Marshall

MPR News Staff

St. Paul police said one of their officers was injured in a shooting that also injured another person. Police said it happened near Cretin Avenue North and Marshall Avenue around 2 p.m. Thursday.

There’s no current threat to the public, according to St. Paul police.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on social media it’s responding to a “use-of-deadly-force incident in St. Paul.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

