Judge vacates Marvin Haynes' nearly 20-year-old murder conviction

A judge Monday vacated the murder conviction of a Minneapolis man serving life in prison for a 2004 killing. Marvin Haynes, 36, was sentenced for the murder of Harry "Randy" Sherer in Minneapolis. Haynes was 16 at the time.

In a statement, the Great North Innocence Project said Hennepin County District Judge William Koch signed the order. Koch presided over an evidentiary hearing in late November in which Haynes denied killing the flower shop employee or being in the store on that day. More testimony had been expected next week.

“We are delighted to see Marvin finally regain his freedom and for the truth of his innocence to win out. We are thankful to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office for recognizing the strength of Marvin's claim and for demonstrating the most noble ideals of the prosecutor in recognizing past errors and prioritizing justice as the highest value,” said attorney Andrew Markquart, with the Great North Innocence Project.

According to court documents, a witness had recanted statements that helped convict Haynes.

Marvin Haynes walks out of the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater on Monday. Peter Cox | MPR News

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty released a statement saying “nearly 28 percent of exonerations involve eyewitness identification.”

“Doing the right thing sometimes means we must seek to undo the harms of the past, not defend them. And that is what we have tried to do today. It is not easy to admit and correct our wrongs. But it is necessary,” Moriarty said in the statement.

Haynes is expected to be released from the state correctional facility in Stillwater — where he’s spent the last 20 years — as early as Monday.