Minnesota commission works to hoist new banner up proverbial flagpole

They’re down to colors, star shapes and other finer points to punctuate a new Minnesota flag.

Members of the State Emblems Redesign Commission are set to reconvene Friday with just a few finalists left to drive the discussion. They must make their selection before the end of the month and seem inclined to create a hybrid of three submissions that made it this far before sending one up the proverbial flagpole.

It hasn’t been an easy path nor has public sentiment been all that kind since a field of more than 2,000 got chopped to the final three. At a Tuesday meeting, some commission members shared negative feedback that they’d fielded from the public.

“Minnesotans aren’t relating to where we’re at right now,” state Sen. Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa, told the commission during its meeting on Tuesday. “It’s not whether or not we’re going to have a state flag, that’s been decided. The question is, are Minnesotans — can they identify with this or not? And when I am reading is no, they don’t.”

In this file photo Sen. Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa participates of a House Transportation Finance Committee hearing. Evan Frost | MPR News 2018

Sen. Mary Kunesh, DFL-New Brighton, said she’d heard from hundreds of people who were eager for the switch.

“The folks that I have heard about and heard from and as I look at the different social media polls and challenges, I find that folks are very interested in and very positive about this change,” Kunesh said.

The lawmakers are in an advisory capacity on the commission and don’t have a vote. The panelists who do, come from marketing, design, history, teaching or other backgrounds and were appointed by the governor or various entities to create a diverse sounding board.

In this file photo Sen. Mary Kunesh, DFL-New Brighton, speaks during a press conference at the State Capitol. Ben Hovland | MPR News 2022

The final designs all depict a North Star and feature blue as their primary color. One depicts an abstract loon shape that doubles as water mirrored in the sky.

The commission is expected to review edited renditions of each flag design and forge a final option potentially pulling pieces from each.

It won’t be the last time the panel comes together. Members are scheduled to meet Tuesday to run through their process and to draft a report about why they made the decisions they did over the last four months.

The new flag will roll out on Statehood Day — May 11 — unless the DFL-led Legislature votes to veto the design. The commission will also unveil the final image for a state seal design, which was tweaked this week to include the loon’s red eye and the words “Mni Sota Makoce,” the Dakota phrase about where water touches the sky and from which Minnesota was derived.