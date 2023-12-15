Here’s the final overall design for the new Minnesota state flag — but tweaks are expected

What’s striped and shows a blocky figure of Minnesota and an eight-point North Star? Minnesota’s new state flag.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission advanced the design, subject to fine tuning, after extensive deliberations on Friday. It’s not final. And the panel was expected to keep workshopping color and other details.

Like it or love it — and there are plenty of strong opinions out there — it’s set to replace the current flag in May barring legislative action to prevent it, which in itself would be a tall order

Commission Chair Luis Fitch said next week will bring the flag-selection conclusion.

“This Tuesday we get a flag, guys. I can tell you that right now,” he told reporters. “This Tuesday we have a flag.”

Even on the commission, the selection drove mixed reactions from members of the panel of elected leaders, artists, historians and members of the public. The panel has a deadline at the end of this year to select a new state flag and seal.

“More is less,” said commission chair Luis Fitch, a brand designer by occupation. “We need to get used to the simplicity in the meaning and not put so many things” on a flag.

Andrew Prekker, of Luverne, Minn., shows his design for the new Minnesota state flag. Submitted photo

The design that the commission picked on Friday started as submission F-1953, created by Luverne resident Andrew Prekker. He previously told MPR News he was inspired by “other state flags known for their simplicity, memorability and popularity, such as Arizona, Texas, New Mexico and Colorado.”

But not everyone saw it that way.

“They just seem stuffy and basic. And if you look at a photo of all the different states’ maps, or flags, it resembles a lot of them,” commission member Shelley Buck said of the streamlined designs. “I want Minnesota to stick out and be a little different.”

Buck said she’d heard more support for F-944, a flag that included a North Star along with abstract design of a sky mirrored in water that also resembles a pair of loons.

Graphic designers walked the panel through edits of the flag finalists and made recommendations that altered proposed stars and colors.

One of the designers that helped finesse the flag edits for commissioners likened the process to getting ready to go out on the town. And he cited advice from designer Coco Chanel.

“When you get dressed for an event and get dressed up looking nice, look at yourself in the mirror after you’re done and ready to walk out the door and then remove one accessory,” Tyler Michaletz said. “Good flag design is get your design basically there and then dial it back one step.”

It hasn’t been an easy path since a field of more than 2,000 got chopped to the final three. At a Tuesday meeting, some commission members shared negative feedback that they’d fielded from the public.

“Minnesotans aren’t relating to where we’re at right now,” state Sen. Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa, told the commission during its meeting on Tuesday. “It’s not whether or not we’re going to have a state flag — that’s been decided. The question is, are Minnesotans — can they identify with this or not? And when I am reading is no, they don't.”

The State Emblem Redesign Commission members listen to information about the final proposed design of the Minnesota state seal and discuss the final flags on Friday. Judy Griesedieck for MPR News

State Sen. Mary Kunesh, DFL-New Brighton, said she’d heard from hundreds of people who were eager for the switch.

“I find that folks are very interested in and very positive about this change,” Kunesh said.

The lawmakers are serving on the commission in an advisory capacity and don’t get to vote. The panelists who do get to vote come from marketing, design, history, teaching or other backgrounds and were appointed by the governor or various entities to create a diverse sounding board.

The commission reviewed and edited renditions of each flag design before forging the final option.

It won’t be the last time the panel comes together. Members are scheduled to meet next Tuesday to run through their process and to draft a report about why they made the decisions they did over the last four months.

The commission also unveiled the final image for a state seal design, which was tweaked this week to include the loon’s red eye and the words “Mni Sota Makoce,” the Dakota phrase about where water touches the sky and from which the name Minnesota was derived.