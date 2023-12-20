Minnesota Yacht Club Music Festival scheduled for next summer in St. Paul

Concert promoters behind several of the country’s top music festivals are making plans for a new event in the Twin Cities next summer.

The inaugural Minnesota Yacht Club Festival is scheduled to take place July 19-20 at Harriet Island Regional Park along the Mississippi River in St. Paul.

Organizers said the festival will feature “two days of world-class performances across two stages, curated local food vendors, historic riverboat rides and more underneath the giant cottonwoods of the park.”

Additional details — including the lineup and ticket information — are slated to be released next month.

The festival is being produced by C3 presents, which also produces Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and the Austin City Limits Music Festival, among many others.

“We are thrilled to host this exciting music festival presented by C3, a top-tier festival promoter, at Harriet Island Regional Park,” St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said in a news release announcing the event.

The arrival of the new festival comes in the wake of several other music events coming to an end in the Twin Cities in recent years, including Rock the Garden and Twin Cities Summer Jam. The Basilica Block Party has been canceled the past two years.