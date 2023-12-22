We’ve got fans of video games throughout the newsroom, and chatting about what we’re playing is a common occurrence around the water cooler.

So we decided to share some of our favorite games as the year draws to a close, and what kept bringing us back to play a little bit more.

Baldur’s Gate 3

Available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

For all the ex-Runescapers and kids who grew up on Elder Scrolls who never had enough people for a Dungeons and Dragons campaign — or maybe you did, but were constantly thwarted by scheduling issues — comes The Game Awards 2023 Game of the Year, Baldur’s Gate 3. This is a game that quenches the thirst for deep fantasy and roleplaying nonsense while operating entirely within your schedule.

This is by far the most addictive game I have ever played and has probably the largest learning curve. BG3 wastes no time on bringing the player in on the immersive world and characters with mechanics that aren’t a perfect replication of Dungeons and Dragons but are close enough to make strategizing and pure stupidity coalesce into beautiful gameplay.

If you’re a person who plays a game purely for the main quests and avoids side missions to just get to the end, I implore you to try and play this game without following a main thread that only leads you deeper and further away from your original path. While the overall scope of possibilities (and inventory management) can be the most intimidating part, the game works like any other tabletop campaign. Just pick up wherever you’ve left off — if you can put down the controller in the first place.

Lukas Levin, producer

Dave the Diver

Available on PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch

I’m a sucker for any game with classic pixel art, so I added Dave the Diver to my Nintendo Switch playlist on looks alone. I don’t know what I was expecting as far as gameplay for what at first appeared to just be a diving simulator with a sushi restaurant side gig, but I was surprised by just how engaging it was.

Mini-games, boss battles and other adventures keep things fresh, and you don’t feel pressured to finish all the tasks at a breakneck pace (unless you want to). And even if you finish the game, it doesn’t end there. You can keep fishing and serving sushi anytime for your cozy gaming fix.

Anna Haecherl, digital editor

Final Fantasy XVI

Available on PS5, plans for PC release

For me, Final Fantasy XVI is one I wouldn’t miss if you’re into role playing games (or RPGs). I was a little anxious hearing that there were some changes to the traditional formula Square Enix uses for its Final Fantasy games, including it being the first M-rated title in the franchise and deviating from the traditional turn-based combat gameplay, but my worries were quickly eased.

There’s so much beauty in the game, especially with its visual artistry and rich, gritty and dark story. Summon monsters from Square Enix’s RPG franchise are reimagined as Eikons — powerful god-like elements tied to human hosts known as Dominants and can be called upon for battle. While the hugely epic battles between iconic Eikons such as Ifrit and Bahamut had me jumping out of my seat, it’s the moments of vulnerability and love between the main hero Clive Rosefield and his younger brother Joshua that keeps me on this journey until the very end.

Hannah Yang, southwest regional reporter

Just Dance 2024

Available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

I recently bought a PS5 for my little brother and I couldn’t wait to play before gifting it. I needed to make sure everything “worked fine.” So, since I’m a very active person and love to dance, I thought of borrowing a friend’s move motion controllers and went to buy Just Dance 2024. I haven’t played that game in years and I was really excited to do it again.

Little did I know that the new version of the game didn’t require those controllers — nowadays players only need to download an app on their phone that tracks their movements. And I also found out people can play online from different locations. Anyway, I had so much fun dancing to Bad Bunny, La Rosalia and The Pussycat Dolls. I will definitely get my own console soon.

Nicole Johnson, digital producer

Return to Monkey Island

Available on PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, mobile

The pandemic left my family no choice but to relive my ’90s childhood with me, including playing through the hilarious point-and-click pirate adventures of the Monkey Island franchise (launched in 1990). Witty, silly, escapist — and at times genuinely difficult — they were a perfect way to pass time with my pre-pre-teens.

So the timing was perfect for the surprise release of a new adventure, Return To Monkey Island in late 2022, which faithfully captures the joy of the original games with bad (but clean!) jokes, satisfying call backs, high seas hijinks and an improved hint system that smartly saves the day when frustrations mount.

Jeff Jones, senior producer

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

On Nintendo Switch

Nintendo continues its tradition of 2D side-scrolling platformer excellence, but with a fresh look and new world. No longer rescuing the Mushroom Kingdom, Mario, Luigi and the crew now explore the Flower Kingdom as they try to prevent Bowser from harnessing the kingdom’s Wonder power.

The details and animation just radiate joy, I can’t help but smile. This game offers a lot of accessibility options, from characters that aren’t hurt by the typical traps and enemies to badges that make it easier for you to navigate levels. If you want to play with a younger sibling or child who might not quite have the hand-eye coordination or familiarity with game mechanics, they can still join in on the fun.

Matt Mikus, digital producer

Jusant

Available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Occasionally I like to play a game more for the story or unique concept rather than the gameplay. Jusant delivers on both, telling a story through its environment and giving you a relaxing cliff-climbing adventure with puzzles just challenging enough to let you think “How do I get up there?”

The game starts by defining the title Jusant: A French nautical term for a receding tide. Then it opens with your character and a blue mystical traveling companion in your satchel crossing a desert and arriving at the base of a tower rising into the sky.

As you climb, you learn that this desert was once covered by an ocean and find artifacts of the people who made their home on the tower. You can take the time to learn the culture and history, and how they adapted to their environment changing around them. Or power through and just climb to the top. This is a quick game that only took me about 5 hours to beat, which can be a nice change of pace when some games can take well more than 10 times that to finish.

Matt Mikus, digital producer

Spider-Man 2

On PlayStation 5

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 picks up where the first game left off. While not a total overhaul from its predecessor, it does just enough — including skill-tree improvements, aerial combos and a new gadget interface — to feel fresh.

Visually the game is stunning. Web swinging through downtown Manhattan and zipping above rush-hour traffic is exhilarating. Spider-Man 2 feels full of life and shines a light on what the PS5 has under its hood. Although capped at 30 fps, there’s a performance mode that doubles that to 60 fps at the expense of the game’s resolution.

One criticism I have is that the side missions can become repetitious, but the story more than makes up for it. Fans of the first game or Rocksteady’s Arkham series can’t go wrong with Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2.

Mathew Holding Eagle III, northwest regional reporter

Destiny 2: Lightfall

Available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

My pick is Destiny 2! It’s a first-person shooter game where players — Guardians— try to defend Earth’s last remaining city from various aliens and the Darkness.

The game had a big expansion with Lightfall early this year and a fun new dungeon came out in December. Destiny has beautiful graphics, a variety of compelling game types and has connected me with friends and other players from around the world.

Gracie Stockton, producer

Tchia

Available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

This is a gorgeous game set in and around the beautiful islands of New Caledonia. I played this game at the end of a very long and snowy Minnesota winter, and it saved me with its beauty, warmth and color. The soundtrack also was one of the best of the year, easily.

The developers came up with creative ways to get around the island using special powers. You can “soul jump” into birds, fish and other animals to traverse the landscape, or you could throw a rock, soul jump into the rock, and fly through the air until the rock drops. Tchia is such a delightful game and I can’t wait for more from Awaceb studios. Also, it’s a game with no violence or killing.

Emily Reese, newscaster

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

Available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

The way this game uses audio ... so brilliant. Like Tchia, the game was inspired by its surroundings, and rather than tropical isles, Oxenfree is set in the Pacific Northwest. The art is great, the game is gorgeous. It’s heavily narrative-based, which isn’t my normal vibe, but I quickly was drawn in by the characters and their lives.

Radio and radio waves play into the story and mechanics of the game, giving the composer scntfc (Andy Rohrmann) endless opportunities to do brilliant things with his music. The music and audio in the game are just so good (scntfc was my top artist in Spotify in 2023), and the world is so beautiful. I loved spending time in that game.

Emily Reese, newscaster

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

This game was almost unplayable when it launched in 2020, making a terrible year that much more terrible. But the developers (CDPR) have kept at it, and this year gifted us this killer DLC in addition to many massive changes to how the game unfolds and how you upgrade your skills.

I love the world of Cyberpunk (think “Blade Runner,” sort of), and I adore the writing. Your character, V, has customizable cybernetics that you use to hack, sneak and/or slaughter your way through the dystopian, sci-fi world.

Unlike Tchia, this game is full of violence and death, and while Tchia calms my mind with its peaceful charm, Cyberpunk calms my mind through catharsis.

Emily Reese, newscaster

Hogwarts Legacy

Available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Hogwarts Legacy is a sprawling open-world adventure deeply ingrained in the Harry Potter mythos. Ever wanted to tour Hogwarts Castle or don the sorting hat to decide which of the four houses you belong to? Then look no further, wish “death to the Muggles” and grab a broom.

As a third-person action-adventure RPG, Hogwarts Legacy lets players create their own character to drive the narrative forward, complete with customizable options for brooms, clothing and my favorite — your own personal Room of Requirement — where you can grow plants, brew potions and raise animals.

Set 100 years before the book series, Hogwarts Legacy immerses players already familiar with Harry Potter while introducing new ones to an untapped world of possibilities. For older gamers, Hogwarts Legacy could best be described as Rockstar’s Bully but with magic … and flying.

Mathew Holding Eagle III, northwest regional reporter

Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Available on Nintendo Switch

A sequel is never as good as the original (barring “Paddington 2,” of course). Tears of the Kingdom disproves that theory in the best way.

It’s just as beautiful, enthralling and addicting as Breath of the Wild from 2017, with fun gameplay additions to keep you interested. Every time I think I’ve almost beat the game, there’s so much more to do.

Gretchen Brown, producer

Party Animals

Available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

The casual goofiness of Party Animals, with floppy creature avatars walking on two feet and almost toppling over from just taking a step, makes the act of knocking out the other characters with dropkicks and headbutts, flinging them into black holes and frozen water, all the more fun.

This game is best when you have close friends to join in. And try not to take it personally when your friend and coworker goes after you with a crossbow full of plunger bolts. (Seriously, Hannah Yang doesn’t miss with that crossbow!)

Matt Mikus, digital producer

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

There’s something buried deep within my psyche — probably placed there back in third grade — that wants to take two giant robots and have them fight.

Armored Core takes that fascination and turns it into a high-octane cinematic experience, complete with missiles, lasers and explosions. The studio behind this title, FromSoftware, is known for making challenging gameplay.

After spending five hours just trying to beat one boss battle, I can attest to the difficulty. If you decide to give this title a try, a little advice: Embrace the challenge, but don’t lock into one specific build for your machine. Experiment with every option you have available to you.

Matt Mikus, digital producer

WWE 2K23

Available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

I enjoy WWE 2K23 because I got into watching wrestling this past year and it’s been a fun game to play as a new fan. I usually play with my favorite woman wrestlers and there’s a mode where you can play as a promoter/manager. Although I have played less recently because my partner got too good at the game and beats me all the time.

Nicole Ki, digital reporter