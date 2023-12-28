Preparing for new aircraft, Minnesota State Patrol looks to unload old Cessna

The Minnesota State Patrol’s aviation fleet is in a turnover process, with the auction for one of the unit’s trusty aircraft closing next week.

As part of the latest state budget, Minnesota lawmakers authorized purchases of a new tactical helicopter and a single-engine airplane for the State Patrol. They set aside $18.5 million for the combined purchase costs, as well as for staff and equipment needs of pilots in the unit.

The Patrol currently has two helicopters and four planes that are based in St. Paul and Brainerd.

As part of the fleet upgrade, the state is auctioning off a 40-year-old Cessna that has been used in traffic enforcement, surveillance and transport of personnel. It has more than 12,000 flight hours on it.

An online auction for the aircraft closes Jan. 5. Bidding began at $2,500 and as of Thursday was above $70,000.

The plane is listed as in good condition and is being sold as-is. The winning bidder must pick it up at Holman Field in St. Paul.