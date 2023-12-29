Semi rollover closes westbound I-94 in Brooklyn Center

Westbound Interstate 94 in Brooklyn Center is closed, possibly through the rest of Friday morning, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

A semi rolled over, closing a busy section of I-94 between Highways 252 and 100. MnDOT says the westbound lanes may be closed until 1 p.m. Friday. MnDOT also advises drivers to look out for animals on the roadway.

It is not clear what the semi that rolled was carrying.

You can find updated road reports at 511mn.org.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.