Year in pictures: See our top photos from 2023

Would you like to take a look at 2023 through the eyes of MPR News’ photographers and talented freelance photographers? We had the pleasure of capturing remarkable moments through their lenses.
From Derek Montgomery introducing us to the mesmerizing dance of waves at Split Rock Lighthouse State Park to Caroline Yang using the multiple-exposure image technique that transported us to the heart of the Minnesota State Fair, these photographers made 2023 come alive.
Just like in previous years, in 2023 I had the privilege of working with unique and talented photographers, editing their work and seeing their work first-hand.
In addition to this honor, I found myself with my camera at the Raymond train crash and amongst dedicated Twins fans.
Spending time with the wonderful dog Nova, Paul Middlestaedt captured a heart-warming shot.
Nicole Neri captured the closest and most intimate moments during pro-Palestinian protests.
Jackson Forderer shared a heartwarming moment from Sibley Park in Mankato, where a child's happiness brightened our day.
Erica Dischino’s nighttime shots of the Tour of Lights created a magical atmosphere, bringing the holiday season to life. Tara Pixley worked in Los Angeles to photograph a Minneapolis-born Barbie designer.
Stephen Maturen’s lens captured the magnificent light display at Boom Island Park, a truly mesmerizing sight.
Tim Evans brought the vibrant Hmong New Year event to our web pages.
And thanks to Brooklynn Kascel’s photography at the opening of MIGIZI, MPR News’ stories were infused with vibrant imagery.
Ken Klotzbach’s photographs of the Oaxaca Basketball Tournament allowed our readers to experience the intensity of the competition.
Judy Griesedieck had the honor of bearing witness to a historic moment as Gov. Tim Walz signed a momentous document.
Casey Ek had the privilege of being a guest at Rochester FC’s pre-season training.
We extend our heartfelt gratitude to these talented photographers for enriching MPR News with their exceptional work. As we step into 2024, we look forward to a bright year ahead, and we hope their artistic endeavors continue to shine.