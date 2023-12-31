Year in pictures: See our top photos from 2023

Would you like to take a look at 2023 through the eyes of MPR News’ photographers and talented freelance photographers? We had the pleasure of capturing remarkable moments through their lenses.

From Derek Montgomery introducing us to the mesmerizing dance of waves at Split Rock Lighthouse State Park to Caroline Yang using the multiple-exposure image technique that transported us to the heart of the Minnesota State Fair, these photographers made 2023 come alive.

Disappointed fans react to the Twins’ loss during an American League Division Series baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and the Houston Astros at Target Field on Oct. 10. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Biker Leah Gruhn leads a group of riders as they attempt the 135-mile Arrowhead 135 race from International Falls, Minn., to Tower, Minn., on Jan. 30. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Just like in previous years, in 2023 I had the privilege of working with unique and talented photographers, editing their work and seeing their work first-hand.

In addition to this honor, I found myself with my camera at the Raymond train crash and amongst dedicated Twins fans.

Train cars pile up near Raymond, Minn., in the morning after a BNSF freight train derailed early March 30. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

The talented and courageous MPR News photojournalist Ben Hovland aimed his lens at braving wind chills of 40 below zero to photograph the Arrowhead 135 race.

He later directed his skills towards creating portraits of 13 transgender and nonbinary leaders from across Minnesota for a series during Pride Month.

Students celebrate with Gov. Tim Walz after signing the free school meals bill at Webster Elementary in northeast Minneapolis on March 17. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Sundus Mohamoud Ali (left), Suhdus Adan Odhowa (center), and Rukia Gesaade (right) console each other during a press conference at Dar Al-Farooq Center in Bloomington, Minn., on June 26. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

With Split Rock Lighthouse in the background, a surfer catches a wave on April 5 at Split Rock Lighthouse State Park near Silver Bay, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR News

Spending time with the wonderful dog Nova, Paul Middlestaedt captured a heart-warming shot.

Nicole Neri captured the closest and most intimate moments during pro-Palestinian protests.

Paralegal/victim-witness coordinator and facility dog handler Keli Trautman with Nova at the Stearns County Administration Center on Aug. 30 in St. Cloud, Minn. Paul Middlestaedt for MPR News

ChangeMakers Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 6 of 6 Dr. Angela Kade Goepferd, founder of Children’s Minnesota’s Gender Clinic, poses for a photo inside the Specialty Center in Minneapolis on May 5. Ben Hovland | MPR News 1 of 6 Rep. Leigh Finke, the first transgender lawmaker elected to the Minnesota Legislature, poses for a photo in front of the State Capitol in St. Paul on June. 6. Ben Hovland | MPR News 2 of 6 Davin Sokup, the first trans man elected to office in Greater Minnesota when he won a seat on the Northfield City Councilmember in November 2022, poses for a photo in his home woodworking shop in Northfield, Minn., on May 24. Ben Hovland | MPR News Next Slide

Demonstrators attempt unsuccessfully to light an Israeli flag on fire as they block the on-ramp to I-94 at Hennepin Avenue with Palestinian flags and "Free Palestine" signs on Oct. 17 in Minneapolis. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Jackson Forderer shared a heartwarming moment from Sibley Park in Mankato, where a child's happiness brightened our day.

Erica Dischino’s nighttime shots of the Tour of Lights created a magical atmosphere, bringing the holiday season to life. Tara Pixley worked in Los Angeles to photograph a Minneapolis-born Barbie designer.

Brady Westphal, 11, clears snow off of his face after taking a run down the sledding hill at Sibley Park in Mankato, Minn., on Feb. 23. Jackson Forderer for MPR News

The Bentleyville "Tour of Lights" at Bayfront Festival Park on Nov. 30 along Lake Superior in downtown Duluth. Erica Dischino for MPR News

Carol Spencer grew up in Minneapolis and left to begin working as a designer for Mattel in 1963, where she spent 35 years designing clothes for Barbie dolls before retiring in 1998. Tara Pixley for MPR News

Stephen Maturen’s lens captured the magnificent light display at Boom Island Park, a truly mesmerizing sight.

Tim Evans brought the vibrant Hmong New Year event to our web pages.

And thanks to Brooklynn Kascel’s photography at the opening of MIGIZI, MPR News’ stories were infused with vibrant imagery.

Lightning strikes in the background as a couple embraces at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis on July 3. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

People take part in a courtship ball game during the 43rd annual Hmong New Year event in St. Paul on Nov. 25. Tim Evans for MPR News

A large crowd attends the grand opening for MIGIZI, a Native youth center in south Minneapolis. $6.6 million dollars was raised to support the reopening after the original location burned during the unrest following the police murder of George Floyd in 2020. Brooklynn Kascel for MPR News

Ken Klotzbach’s photographs of the Oaxaca Basketball Tournament allowed our readers to experience the intensity of the competition.

Judy Griesedieck had the honor of bearing witness to a historic moment as Gov. Tim Walz signed a momentous document.

Casey Ek had the privilege of being a guest at Rochester FC’s pre-season training.

Players and fans attend the annual Oaxaca Basketball Tournament and celebration in honor of Santa Maria Magdalena in Austin, Minn., on July 29. Ken Klotzbach for MPR News

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz displays the bill he signed on May 30 legalizing cannabis in the state as of Aug. 1. Judy Griesedieck for MPR News

Striker for Rochester FC, Chelsea Brown, launches a ball toward the goal at the team’s practice on May 16 in Rochester, Minn. Casey Ek for MPR News

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to these talented photographers for enriching MPR News with their exceptional work. As we step into 2024, we look forward to a bright year ahead, and we hope their artistic endeavors continue to shine.