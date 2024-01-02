Amid ongoing lack of snow, Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon organizers cancel this winter's race

Organizers of northeast Minnesota’s annual John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon have canceled this winter’s race, amid an unseasonably warm winter and the ongoing lack of snow.

The race’s board of directors made that announcement Tuesday evening, after “months of waiting for the weather to cooperate.”

“This was not an easy decision. But, with concerns over the weather, safety of the dogs, mushers and volunteers, it was the only decision that we felt comfortable with,” race officials said in a news release posted online.

The Beargrease had been scheduled to start Jan. 28 near Duluth, with full-distance teams traversing 300 miles of trail to the finish line in Grand Portage. The Beargrease also includes several shorter events.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

“There have been many discussions about postponing to a later date this winter but the weather is unpredictable. Likewise, in the effort to find a postponement date and in the spirit of sportsmanship, there was not another date that didn’t impede on another established race,” race officials said.

The race will still hold several fundraising events, with more information to come.

This year would have marked the 40th running of the Beargrease along Minnesota’s North Shore. That will now take place in January 2025.

Another northeast Minnesota sled dog race, the Gunflint Mail Run, earlier announced it would postpone this winter’s event from Jan. 6 to Feb. 10.