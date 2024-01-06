Minnesota likes to call itself the “The State of Hockey.”

On Saturday, just outside the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Acadia Olson, a 10-year-old from Minneapolis had other ideas. She’s changed the moniker to “The State of Women’s Hockey.”

Truth be told, Acadia’s mother, Brianne Olson, made the sign. Still, Acadia was proud to carry it. Acadia plays left wing for Hiawatha School Park in Minneapolis. Brianne Olson has already done the math on when Acadia might play for Minnesota’s PWHL franchise.

“I think she’d skate in 2036, after college,” said Brianne Olson. “We’re just really excited women have a chance to play. They’re just really great players. We watched the game on YouTube on Wednesday and it’s just a blast.”

The announced attendance for Saturday’s game, which Minnesota won by a score of 3-0 over Montreal, was 13,316, a record for the most people ever to attend a professional women’s hockey game, according to the PWHL.

Minnesota wins 3-0 over Montreal in its PWHL home opener Saturday in St. Paul. MPR News

Annamary Dean at Xcel Energy Center for PWHL Minnesota hockey game on Jan. 6, 2024. Todd Melby

Also at the game was Annamary Dean, a hockey diehard. Outside the Xcel, she was dressed in warm clothes and a green Minnesota North Stars scarf. Dean also carried a “GO MN NICE” sign.

I’m excited to see the growth of women’s sports in the state,” says Amanda Hancer of Eden Prairie. “I love supporting all the local Minnesota teams. I’m happy to have a new one, especially with all the home grown talent.”

When asked if she had a favorite player, Hancer mentioned Taylor Heise as a possibility, noting she “killed it” in the team’s game against Boston earlier this week, scoring a goal.

The Minnesota crowd easily surpassed the 8,318 that sold out Tuesday’s PWHL game between Ottawa and Montréal at The Arena at TD Place.

“Living in the State of Hockey, I knew our fans would show up for us, but today they have taken it to a whole new level,” said Natalie Darwitz, PWHL Minnesota General Manager. “I feel tremendously proud and inspired by our fan support.”