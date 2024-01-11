It's going to get much colder. Here are safety tips to stay warm in subzero temps

While regions around Minnesota are facing another wave of snow with the latest storm system moving across the state, this weather could offer the first heavy snow fall for the Twin Cities this winter season.

And with temperatures expected to drop below freezing across the state this weekend, here are a few things you should know to keep warm and safe.

Updraft Winter storm warnings south with more snow chances ahead of a cold weekend

Wear layers and remember the jacket, gloves and hat

If you're headed outdoors, be sure to bundle up. If you don't, you risk hypothermia or frostbite.

That means grabbing a hat, mittens or gloves, a coat, boots and several layers. Layers of clothing help to regulate your body temperature, insulate your heat and keep moisture from seeping in and making you colder.

Even if you’re leaving your house for just a quick trip or putting the garbage out to the curb, don't take a short stint out into the cold for granted. If you accidently lock yourself out grabbing the mail, or your car breaks down, you'll be happy you have your coat with you.

Stock up on things you might need if you’re stranded in the car

The Minnesota Department of Safety has a “winter survival in your car” list that includes the recommendation to make your own winter driving survival kit. They suggest using an empty three-pound coffee can to store the following items:

Small candles and matches

Small, sharp knife and plastic spoons

Red bandanna or cloth — If you stall or get stuck, tie it to your antenna or hang it out a window.

Pencil and paper

Large plastic garbage bag

Safety pins

Whistle

Snacks

Cell phone charger

Plastic flashlight and spare batteries — Reverse batteries in the flashlight to avoid accidental switching and burnout.

If you have extra space for some bulky items, these are the best options:

Jumper cables

Basic tools

Sand or cat litter

Shovel

Tow cables

Sleeping bag

Road flares

Snowmobile suit and heavy boots

If you are stranded in a vehicle, pull far off the road to minimize being hit by passing vehicles, and then call 911. Give as much information on your location and the condition of all people in the vehicle. Follow instructions and do not hang up until you know who you have spoken with and what will happen next.

In a snowstorm it is recommended to stay inside your vehicle, but If you must leave your vehicle, write down your contact information and leave it in the front windshield.

Locate a warming center

Not everyone has access to housing, and furnaces seem to bust at just the wrong moment. Here’s are some available resources.

MPR News is checking the status of these warming centers and will update this list. If you know of more warming centers, let us know at tell@mpr.org.

Hennepin County

Ramsey County

Through the end of February, the following St. Paul locations will be open every night from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. as warming centers.

Warming gear will be provided as well as transportation to the warming spaces. The free shuttle service will run from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. every night.

Housing services and staff will be answering calls and emails from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. to refer people to available warming spaces or extra shelter beds.

Rochester

Rochester Community Warming Center has sleeping spaces for 42 people. Guests are welcome from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. 507-454-2270.

Dorothy Day Hospitality House is a temporary homeless shelter located in downtown Rochester. 507-282-5712

Family Promise Rochester has a program that provides shelter for homeless families with at least one minor child. Phone: 507-281-3122

Winona

The Winona Community Warming Center provides emergency shelter for Winona area adults, 18 and older, experiencing homelessness. Guest check-in is between 9-10 p.m. each evening. Admittance after check-in can be facilitated through local law enforcement. 507-454-2270

Duluth

CHUM Warming Center, 214 W. Third St., Duluth, 218-720-6521. Will remain open every night through the middle of April from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Brainerd

The overnight shelter at Bridges of Hope is open from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. each day. Walk in intakes stop at 11 p.m., and while people are allowed to leave at any time, they will not be allowed to re-enter after 11 p.m. 218-825-7682.

St. Cloud

The Lincoln Warming Center, the facility functions as a 24/7 warming center to serve individuals currently experiencing homelessness along with other individuals in immediate need. 320-342-2232.

If you need help but are unsure where to go, call 211 or text your ZIP code to 898-211, or check out the 211 United Way website here.

Find information for travel

Here’s how to keep tabs on forecasts, travel conditions and flight updates.

MPR News: Detailed updates from MPR News meteorologists

MPR News: Live weather blog and real-time radar

National Weather Service: Snowfall reports

Travel conditions

These state transportation departments offer live updates on road conditions and crashes:

For bus and light rail riders in the Twin Cities, Metro Transit offers weather-related updates on its Metro Transit and Metro Transit Alerts Twitter pages, as well as on its website.

If you’re planning to fly from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport or another airport around the region — or if you are expecting visitors to arrive by plane — airports offer flight status updates online: