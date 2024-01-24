Five Minnesota chefs and two establishments were announced as semifinalists to the annual James Beard Awards, one of the restaurant industry’s most prestigious honors.

Marc Heu, of Marc Heu Pâtisserie Paris in St. Paul, was nominated for Outstanding Pastry Chef.

Daniel del Prado, of Porzana in Minneapolis, was nominated for Outstanding Chef.

Oro by Nixta in Minneapolis was named in the Best New Restaurant category, while Meteor in Minneapolis was named in the Outstanding Bar category.

Three chefs were named in the Best Midwest Chef category: Ann Ahmed of Khâluna in Minneapolis, Christina Nguyen of Hai Hai in Minneapolis and Karyn Tomlinson of Myriel in St. Paul.

Other chefs named for Best Midwest Chef category with Minnesota connections include Lisa Carlson and Carrie Summer, of Chef Shack Bay City in Bay City, Wis.

The awards are presented annually and date back to 1990, and first awarded in 1991. They were named for James Beard, a chef, author and pioneering creator of television cooking shows.

The nominees will be announced on April 3, and winners will be celebrated at the awards ceremony in June at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.