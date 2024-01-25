DFL state Rep. Curran pleads guilty to drunk driving charge

DFL state Rep. Brion Curran has pleaded guilty to a fourth degree DWI charge, according to court papers filed this week ahead of a hearing.

Curran, 38, was charged in Chisago County in October. She was arrested along Interstate 35 near Harris after authorities responded to reports of an erratic driver. Her blood-alcohol level registered 0.16 percent, twice the legal limit.

The petition to plead guilty on Tuesday came ahead of a court hearing on Wednesday. Judge Catherine Trevino approved it.

“I accept responsibility for driving under the influence of alcohol,” Curran said in a statement Thursday. “I regret my decisions and I am sincerely grateful that no one was hurt.”

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

Curran said that since October she has been participating in a program on the dangers of drunk driving. If the plea is approved, Curran will be required to pay a fine and attend a victim impact program.

“I want to thank the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office for ensuring my safety and the safety of others. I know that trust is earned and, once broken, is difficult to repair,” she said. “I’m sorry for the decisions I made, and by pleading guilty, I accept full responsibility.”

The first-term state lawmaker represents an area that includes Vadnais Heights and White Bear Lake. She has degrees in law enforcement and served as a Chisago County deputy, the same county where she was charged with the DWI. She left that job after suffering post-traumatic stress disorder.

According to the criminal complaint, a sheriff's deputy responded to reports of an erratic driver and found Curran driving a damaged SUV on the northbound shoulder near Harris just after 2 a.m. on Oct. 9.

After stopping, Curran allegedly told the deputy she was having trouble getting home and thought she was in St. Paul — 50 miles from Harris. The complaint alleges she told officers she had consumed three drinks.

Curran was one of three state lawmakers arrested on suspicion of drunk driving last year. DFLer Dan Wolgamott of St. Cloud and Republican Matt Grossell of Clearbook both pleaded guilty to DWI charges.