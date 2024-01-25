Frozen Masterpieces: Ice sculptures at the Minneapolis Institute of Art

Trevor Pearson stands next to one of the most famous artworks at the Minneapolis Institute of Art — Raffaelo Monti’s “Veiled Lady” — and it’s slowly melting. Well, the original 1860 marble isn’t melting; Pearson’s ice-carved replication is.

Pearson’s “Veiled Lady” is one of ten ice sculptures by Minnesota Ice on view starting today for Mia’s “Minneapolis Institute of Ice” event.

The original "Veiled Lady" by Raffaelo Monti at the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Alex V. Cipolle | MPR News

“It’s probably the hardest piece I've ever done,” says Pearson, an artist with local ice manufacturer Minnesota Ice. “Ice is such a hard medium because it's transparent … to get it so that it looks like lace laying over a woman’s face, it's so hard. And then to still have the indentations for the eyes and the nose and the way that the veil kind of drapes off of the nose.”

The sculptures will be on view in the museum courtyard through Feb 4, weather permitting. Visitors can take a self-guided tour to see the original pieces in the museum.

The ice exhibition also include replications of:

Processional image of a Large Swan (India, 19th century)

Celestial Horse (China, 25-220CE)

Torso of a Dancing Faun (Graeco-Roman, 1st century CE)

Ganymede and the Eagle (Bertel Thorvaldsen, 1817–29)

Head (Amedeo Modigliani, 1911-1912)

Baboon and Young (Pablo Picasso, 1951)

Ram (William Edmondson, 1938–1942)

Large Seated Nude (Henri Matisse, c. 1923–1925)

Tatra T87 four-door sedan (1948)

Trevor Pearson's ice replica of Henri Matisse's "Large Seated Nude" sculpture. Alex V. Cipolle | MPR News

The sculptures weigh anywhere from 200 to 1,200 pounds. As the ice melts, Pearson says, the first parts to lose definition will be the finer details.

“One of the beautiful things about ice carving is that it relies so much on your memory and the impact that it creates when you initially see it,” Pearson says. “It’s the memories that are going to last way longer than the art is, so it’s kind of bittersweet.”