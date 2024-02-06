Historic North Shore lodge destroyed in overnight fire

Authorities in Cook County say the historic Lutsen Resort lodge on the North Shore was destroyed by a fire early Tuesday.

There were no reports of injuries.

The fire at the lodge along the Lake Superior shore was reported just after midnight. Cook County authorities said there were staff on-site, but no guests.

The building was fully engulfed in flames as crews from eight fire departments battled the fire. Resort officials say it’s a total loss. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

Joe Friedrichs, former news director of WTIP radio in Grand Marais, spoke with MPR News host Phil Picardi on Morning Edition from the scene around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. He said there were still flames coming from a building on the resort property and that it was still an active fire scene.

“There’s seven fire trucks that I can see right now, and probably 30 or 40 people still on scene,” Friedrichs said. “I mean, this is very much an active scene even though the fire did start around 12:30 a.m. this morning, so it’s been going on for quite some time.”

The chimney was all that remained of the main lodge building, Friedrichs said.

Lutsen Resort dates back to 1885. It’s separate from nearby Lutsen Mountains ski resort. The main lodge had previously burned down in 1949 and 1951, resort officials said.

“The amazing memories made here are in our hearts as we begin the heavy weighted process to rebuilt back better,” the resort posted on its Facebook page early Tuesday.

The Lutsen Resort lodge in an undated file photo. The lodge was destroyed by fire early Tuesday. MPR News file

“It's one of those iconic North Shore resorts,” Friedrichs said. “The history of this place — without question — it’s a place in many people’s hearts in Minnesota and certainly far beyond.”

Tuesday’s fire at Lutsen Resort comes less than a year after a major fire at nearby Lutsen Mountains. The ski area’s Papa Charlie’s restaurant, bar and concert venue was destroyed by a fire last June.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.