DFLers roll out proposal to protect some people without legal status from immigration officials

Around 40 Democratic lawmakers in both chambers on Thursday signed on to the “North Star Act” — a bill that would make Minnesota a so-called sanctuary state.

Chief authors of the bill Representative Sandra Feist, DFL-New Brighton, and Senator Omar Fateh, DFL-Minneapolis, joined North STAR Alliance and supporters at the state capitol to address key points of the bill.

On Thursday at the Capitol in St. Paul, Senator Omar Fateh, DFL-Minneapolis, introduces the “North Star Act” — a bill which aims to provide protections for people who are or may be in Minnesota without proper authorization. Sarah Thamer | MPR News

“Minnesota has a long history of welcoming new Americans to our communities, and our state is better off because of it,” Fateh said.

Under the proposal, state and local agencies would be prohibited from cooperating with federal immigration authorities to deport people.

That includes sharing data with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, but it supposedly wouldn’t stop local authorities from investigating crime or working with immigration officials.

Feist, who is an immigration attorney, says fear of disclosing immigration status prevents people from seeking assistance during a crisis.

“This bill is common sense. And this bill is urgent to ensure that our resources are not co-opted by the federal government to enforce laws in a way that is harmful to immigrant communities,” Feist said.

The bill will likely have a tough time passing through the DFL-led Statehouse. While 44 Democrats have committed to backing the measure ahead of the 2024 legislative session, DFL leaders have said it’s not risen to a top list of priority policies.

“Some members have introduced a bill, but I don’t know if the bill will get a hearing or if the bill will move,” said House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park.

The Center for Immigration Studies lists hundreds of U.S. cities and counties which have declared themselves sanctuaries, including Hennepin County.

If the bill is signed into law, all state law enforcement and other government agencies, including public schools and universities as well as health care facilities, would not be able to ask about a person’s immigration status or assist in immigration enforcement.

Rep. Kristin Robbins, R-Maple Grove, says she does not support the idea of making Minnesota a sanctuary state, and says the language used in the bill is too broad, including how the term “government agent” is defined.

“Perhaps there will be some work on this issue at the legislature. But this particular bill is trying to, you know, sell itself to the public is very narrowly-tailored and it is not,” Robbins said.

During a press conference Feist said a different version of the bill will be introduced that is more “technically sophisticated” and reflects what and who is considered a government agent.

Robbins questions if making Minnesota a sanctuary state would put a strain on local resources.

“I feel like given the budget surpluses, projected to turn into a deficit in two years, and you know, cities and counties are already under great pressure for services, I’m not sure we want to incentivize additional illegal immigration statewide,” she said.

The proposal suggests the state’s limited resources should be spent ensuring the safety of all residents rather than enforcing immigration.

In a statement, House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, said in part, “Minnesotans want a secure border — not to turn our state into a magnet for illegal immigration.”

If the bill gains traction at the Capitol, it would first be heard in the state and local government finance committee.