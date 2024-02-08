St. Paul City Council votes to restore Rondo Avenue name to city street

The St. Paul City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to rename a portion of St. Anthony Avenue as Rondo Avenue.

The name honors the historically Black Rondo neighborhood, which was split by the construction of Interstate 94 in the 1950s and ‘60s. Many of the neighborhood’s homes and businesses were bulldozed to clear a path for the freeway — as was the original Rondo Avenue.

Now, St. Anthony Avenue, on the north side of I-94 from Western Avenue to Rice Street, will be named Rondo Avenue once again. It closely follows to the path of the original street.

Former Council member Russel Balenger lived in Rondo before the interstate cut through it. He introduced a resolution that started the renaming effort last year and attended the meeting Wednesday.

“We’ve all heard the stories, and for many years what happened may have proposed a setback — but it did not stop us. With the name change, I think it brings us into another place of healing. The healing is full-speed on,” Balenger said.

Current Ward 1 Council member Anika Bowie helped lead the renaming effort. She is a daughter and granddaughter of Rondo residents.

“This street name change is simply a step in a direction for real truth, healing and reconciliation to take place. With the tragedy of our homes, our businesses, our neighborhoods being disrupted, we were resilient enough to keep the stories alive,” she said.

Last December, the council also voted to rename a section of Concordia Avenue — between Griggs Street and Mackubin Street — as Rondo Avenue. It’s on the south side of the freeway and also follows close to the path of the original street.