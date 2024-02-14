‘Perfect timing’: 29 couples marry at Ramsey County Courthouse on Valentine’s Day

It’s Valentine’s Day at the Ramsey County Courthouse and 11 judges are standing inside of a room filled with heart-shaped decorations, ready to tie the knot for 29 couples.

For Annie Lehradt and her new husband, Kyle Pieri, it was the best way to get married. They met over 10 years ago when they were both working for Ramsey County’s 911 dispatch center.

“It was just perfect timing,” said Lehradt. “We picked this day because it was just perfect for love. It was free. And it just seemed like a fun day to do it.”

Kyle Pieri, 54, of Elko and his wife Annie Lehradt, 38, pose for a photo after getting married at Ramsey County Courthouse on Wednesday. Tom Baker for MPR News

It was the first time the courthouse performed a block of free Valentine’s Day weddings. Judge Sophia Vuelo, who helped organize the wedding service event, said she was inspired by other counties hosting free weddings and wanted to bring that excitement to Ramsey County.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

“For a long time I wanted to do something just fun, to give a little bit of levity to the serious, heavy work that we do with the district court. And so I thought, ‘What better way than to celebrate love on Valentine's Day?’ And do it free so that it's in service to our community at no cost,” said Vuelo.

Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 8 of 8 Jai’Wana-Carrie Calverley, 25, of Champlin hugs her new brother-in-law, Chase Calverley, after she married her wife, Kayla Calverley at Ramsey County Courthouse on Wednesday. Tom Baker for MPR News 1 of 8 Margo Pratt, left, and Rachod Bizzell hold hands while they get married at Ramsey County Courthouse on Wednesday. Tom Baker for MPR News 2 of 8 District judges and Ramsey County staff who helped organize marriage ceremonies at Ramsey County Courthouse on Wednesday. Tom Baker for MPR News Next Slide

It was a special day for Sahil Mulchandani and his partner Srijida Chatterjee, who got engaged exactly a year ago.

On the first day they met in college, Muchlandani said they felt an instant connection.

“I think we always knew from day one that we wanted to get married,” he said. While many couples wore traditional white wedding dresses and suits, Mulchandani and Chatterjee wore red and pink sweaters.

Srijita Chatterjee, 29, left, kisses her husband Sahil Mulchandani, 29, after they got married at Ramsey County Courthouse on Wednesday. Originally from India, the couple got married in California in a large celebration with friends and family last May, but legalized their marriage by coming to the courthouse. Tom Baker for MPR News

Felicia Buckner said the day was a “fresh start” for her and her husband, LaChonce. They’ve been married for 10 years and renewed their marriage vows at the courthouse. Felicia carried purple carnations and wore a purple dress with a fur shrug, while her husband wore a black suit with purple flowers pinned to the jacket.

Felicia said they met in Duluth at a parking meter outside of a homeless shelter.

LaChonce Buckner kisses his wife, Felicia, after renewing their vows at Ramsey County Courthouse on Wednesday. Tom Baker for MPR News

“I was giving somebody a ride and he was leaning on the parking meter. As soon as I got out the car, the first thing he said to me was, ‘You got a beautiful smile.’ And that made me smile even harder and we just started, you know, having phone conversations and texting and things and it led to us getting married 10 years ago and renewing today,” said Felicia.

“And we'll see you back here in 10 years!,” Felicia said with a laugh.

After finishing their quick wedding ceremonies, the newly married couples made sure to pick up cake and heart-shaped cookies on their way out of the courthouse.