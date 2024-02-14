Rare sight: See inside an empty Mississippi River lock and dam as it’s cleared for repairs

Work is set to continue for several more weeks on a winter-long project to inspect, repair and renovate Lock and Dam 2 along the Mississippi River at Hastings.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Paul District invited members of the media to tour the empty lock chamber, dewatered to allow for the $3.5 million renovation project. It’s a sight only visible about once every 15 to 20 years, and in this case, the first time since 2007.

Construction on the lock at Lock and Dam No. 2 is scheduled to be completed by March 5. Ben Hovland | MPR News

The rest of the time, the lock chamber is filled with water to facilitate barge traffic during the river’s navigation season.

Lock and Dam 2 is one of 13 locks and dams maintained by the Corps’ St. Paul District between Minneapolis and Guttenberg, Iowa. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project manager Billy Thomson said that in 2023, barges shipped an estimated six million tons of cargo through the locks.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

The lock closed for the season on Dec. 4, with all the maintenance work scheduled to be completed by the time the river opens for navigation in early March.

Lockmaster Steve Heidbrider said the warmer-than-average winter has been great for construction.

“It's easier to work when it's 30 degrees than when it's 30 below,” Heidbrider said.

The corps said the work being done includes “inspecting and repairing concrete walls, miter gates, bubbler system and renovating the weepholes.” A weephole is a hole in the bottom of the lock chamber that helps relieve the water pressure.

See inside the empty lock chamber Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 8 of 8 Construction crews work on the downstream miter gate at Lock and Dam No. 2 near Hastings, Minn., on Wednesday. Ben Hovland | MPR News 1 of 8 The lock currently in service at Lock and Dam No. 2 near Hastings, Minn., opened in 1948, pictured here on Wednesday. Ben Hovland | MPR News 2 of 8 Workers adjust one of the miter gates on the upstream end of the lock chamber at Lock and Dam No. 2 near Hastings, Minn. Ben Hovland | MPR News Next Slide



