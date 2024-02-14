Rochester school looking for new symbol after Minnesota law restricts Native mascots

Rochester's newest middle school is seeking a new mascot after the Minnesota Legislature passed a law last year to end the use of Native mascots in schools.

In an email to parents, Dakota Middle School principal Levi Lundak said the school's bison mascot will be replaced after the district was denied an exemption to the new rule by federally recognized tribes in Minnesota and the Tribal Nations Education Committee.

"Though it may be disappointing to change our mascot, RPS’ desire is to continue to honor the sacred land and traditions of the Dakota people and all indigenous people, and we look forward to doing so with our new mascot," said Lundak in his email.

Dakota opened two years ago. Lundak said that the school was named after the Dakota people whose ancestral land the school inhabits. The mascot was chosen in conjunction with the district's American Indian Parent Advisory Committee and Native families students. A Native artist created the school's depiction of its mascot.

In his statement, Lundak said the district and school will once again partner with these groups to determine a new mascot that will fit the new guidelines. That process should be completed before the beginning of the next school year.