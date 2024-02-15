IKEA opening new 'pop-up shopping experience' in Twin Cities

Fans of Billy bookcases and Ektorp sofas, rejoice: IKEA is opening a new Minnesota location, for a limited time.

The Swedish retailer announced Thursday it’ll be opening a “pop-up shopping experience” at Rosedale Center in Roseville, starting Friday.

It’ll stay open for six months, until Aug. 16. The new location will join the retailer’s full-service location in Bloomington, adjacent to the Mall of America.

“We are thrilled to open the doors to our new pop-up and bring IKEA closer to Twin Cities customers, ensuring accessibility, convenience and creating a more personalized way to shop our affordable products,” Sanjay Kumar, IKEA’s Minneapolis market manager, said in a news release.

It wasn’t clear from Thursday’s announcement just what products will be stocked at the pop-up store. But the retailer said the Rosedale space will showcase “beautifully designed room settings,” with IKEA staff on hand to help customers plan rooms in their homes.

It’ll also offer customers a chance to make online purchases. And starting in mid-March, it’ll serve as a pick-up location for orders from IKEA’s website.

The Rosedale location will be open seven days a week — from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.