Usher’s Super Bowl performance renews interest in Twin Cities roller skating

When Usher glided across the stage for his Super Bowl halftime show last Sunday, looking infinitely cool and backed by smooth skate professionals, it re-sparked a roller-skating obsession.

James Adams is CEO of Twin Cities Skaters, a business that sets up pop-up rinks across Minneapolis and St. Paul. Since the Usher performance, he has noticed more interest in his services — finding more followers on social media, inquiries about lessons and questions about skate purchases.

“All those talented skaters that have so much style, you know, people just want a piece of that, and I don’t blame them. It's contagious,” said Adams.

He calls roller skating a sport and an art.

Adams started Twin Cities Skaters as a meet-up during the 2020 lockdown to bridge access to skating spaces, which are few and far between. In their heyday, there were once more than 20 roller rinks in the Twin Cities metro, according to Adams. Now it’s down to two rinks, located in farther and less transit-friendly suburbs.

As a solution, Twin Cities Skaters sets up at parks, schools, breweries — wherever is centrally located and available. Most sessions offer free admissions and skate rentals, in partnership with local organizations like the St. Paul Downtown Council and park boards. The group also offers lessons and performances.

(From left) Wayne Moore, James Adams and Rahn Oz practice some synchronized skate-dancing at a roller skating meetup in Rice Park. They help organize the weekly event with Twin Cities Skaters. Estelle Timar-Wilcox | MPR News 2022

In 2020, roller skating enjoyed a brief boom after TikTok videos went viral of talented performers, leading to a “worldwide shortage of roller skates.“

Last Sunday, Adams said many skaters were excited to see roller skating have its moment on the big stage.

“People think that roller skating has died completely, or they just remember it as a little kid …People aren’t even aware that adult sessions are a thing and that some of us still do this as a lifestyle,” he said.

“It’s important for us to get this out to the mainstream, so to speak, out to the general public that ‘hey, skating is cool. Skating is fun. Skating is healthy. You know, you don’t need much money or you don't need drugs or anything to have a good time,” he added.

Tips for getting started

Adams offers a few tips for people looking to get started (or get back into) roller skating.

Visit roller rinks or attend pop-up events, like ones hosted by Twin Cities Skaters.

You can purchase skates or rent them at most skating locations.

Lessons are an option, but you can also just dive in!

Try roller skating a few times a week to get the hang of it.

Persevere.

“I think it’s exponentially more fun as you get better, so the better you get, the more fun it becomes,” Adams said.

Where to go roller skating in Minnesota