Public memorial service for three first responders killed in Burnsville set for Feb. 28

A public memorial service for the three first responders killed Sunday in Burnsville is set for Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth were fatally shot while responding to a domestic violence call on Sunday.

A memorial service for the three is set for 11 a.m. on Feb. 28 at Grace Church in Eden Prairie.

Investigators said Shannon Gooden, 38, holed up inside a house with seven children early Sunday. After hours of negotiations, Gooden opened fire on first responders before fatally shooting himself.

Burnsville police Sgt. Adam Medlicott, who was also shot, was treated at Hennepin Healthcare’s hospital before being released to recover at home.

Court records show a judge had prohibited Gooden from possessing firearms following a 2007 felony assault conviction.

Burnsville resident Marc Anderson rests his hand on a firefighter-paramedic vehicle covered in flowers and other offerings outside Burnsville City Hall on Tuesday. Tim Evans for MPR News