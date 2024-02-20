Investigation continues into shooting that killed 3 first responders in Burnsville

Authorities continue to investigate as people across Minnesota and beyond continue to mourn after Sunday’s shooting in Burnsville that left three first responders dead.

Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, both 27, and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth, 40, were killed while responding to a call about a man barricaded in a home with seven children inside.

Eden Prairie police officers pause next to memorials in front of the Burnsville Police Department in Burnsville, Minn., Monday. Two police officers and a firefighter who responded to a domestic situation at a suburban Minneapolis home were killed early Sunday during a standoff by a heavily armed man who shot at police from the home where seven children were also inside. Craig Lassig | Pioneer Press via AP

Another officer, Sgt. Adam Medlicott, 38, was injured. The city of Burnsville reported Monday that he has been released from the hospital.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Monday confirmed the identity of the heavily armed man police encountered during the six-hour standoff as Shannon Cortez Gooden, 38.

Gooden also died in the incident. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner issued a report early Tuesday saying he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Court records show Gooden was ineligible to own firearms and tried unsuccessfully to regain his gun rights in 2020.

Community members continued to gather at a memorial outside Burnsville City Hall on Monday, placing flowers and cards on two Burnsville police squads and a fire-paramedic vehicle.

Mary Schrader was among those who visited to show support for the first responders’ loved ones.

The community came together to honor fallen Burnsville firefighter and paramedic Adam Finseth who was cut down in the line of duty, Early Sunday Morning. Monday afternoon his body was escorted by a procession of first responders from the Medical Examiner’s office in Eden Prairie to the community of Jordan. David Peterlinz | KARE11

“I just hope the families know how much we appreciate them and keep them in our prayers,” she said. “Because they they have to know that their sacrifice did not go unnoticed or unappreciated. And their kids need to know that their dads are heroes.”

Schrader visited with Beth Bouman.

“It’s really emotional being here,” she said. “But we need to show our respect and let the community know that we will be united in honoring what they have done.”

There was a procession through the south Twin Cities metro late Monday afternoon as Finseth’s body was transported from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office to a funeral home in Jordan.

The City of Burnsville announced Tuesday morning that contributions to support the families of the three fallen emergency responders should be directed to the Law Enforcement Labor Services Benevolent Fund.

“This is the only contribution site we have verified on behalf of the families,” the city posted on its website. “Please be aware of scam fundraisers seeking to exploit this tragedy.”

Memorial and funeral services for Finseth, Elmstrand and Ruge are pending.