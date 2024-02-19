Fourth responder shot in Burnsville released from hospital

Burnsville police Sgt. Adam Medlicott was responding to a domestic disturbance call on Sunday in the suburb with fellow officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, and firefighter Adam Finseth when a man began shooting, according to a preliminary account of what happened.

Burnsville Police Officer Adam Medlicott. Courtesy of Burnsville Police Department

The man was barricaded inside his home with seven children. Elmstrand, Ruge and Finseth died at the scene. The man barricaded inside the home also died of gunshot wounds, state investigators said.

Medlicott, 38, was treated at Hennepin Healthcare’s hospital for his injuries. City officials say he is recovering at home.

Medlicott joined the Burnsville Police Department in 2014 and became a sergeant in 2022. That year he was named Burnsville’s officer of the year.