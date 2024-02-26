University of Minnesota picks Michigan research chief as its next president

Dr. Rebecca Cunningham, vice president for research and innovation at the University of Michigan, was chosen Monday to be the next president of the University of Minnesota system.

One of three finalists for the job, university regents chose Cunningham over University of New Mexico provost James Holloway and Laura Bloomberg, president of Cleveland State University and former dean of the U’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs.

In its statement announcing her selection, the U highlighted Cunningham’s success in bringing in federal research funding and noted that Michigan’s research volume rose to a “record $1.86 billion annually” during her time leading the university’s research operations.

The university began its search for a new president in April 2023, shortly after former President Joan Gabel announced her departure to become the chancellor at the University of Pittsburgh. Former Hormel CEO President Jeff Ettinger has been serving as the U’s interim leader.

The three finalists visited each U of M campus in turn over the past couple of weeks. During their visits to the Twin Cities campus, each was asked questions about free speech on campus.

During public interviews for the job, Cunningham, who has family ties to St. Paul and said she visits the Boundary Waters each year, emphasized protecting free speech on campus while also supporting and acknowledging those hurt by speech.

“The time that it’s most important to protect free speech is exactly the time when we don’t agree with the person who’s saying it or what they’re saying,” she said.