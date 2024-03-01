Celebrating spring’s arrival with a cone at one of the oldest Dairy Queen’s in Minnesota

March 1 may be the first day of meteorological spring. But in Moorhead, it’s perhaps better known as Historic Moorhead Dairy Queen Day, designated by the city in 2019.

The beloved 75-year-old ice cream shop’s “open” sign is once again lit after a winter off duty.

People line up for goodies at the Moorhead Dairy Queen on Thursday. Amy Felegy | MPR News

The store typically reopens March 1, but under waning daylight, folks lined up Thursday for an early Leap Day opening — replete with winter jackets and mittens, shuffling down the icy sidewalk for a hot fudge malt.

Every year, even in temperatures not as friendly as this round’s, families line up around the block into the neighboring parking lot.

Moxie the dog enjoys a pup treat at the Moorhead Dairy Queen on Thursday. Amy Felegy | MPR News

“I’m going to get a medium Oreo and Butterfinger blizzard,” said Ariana Majewski, 11, wearing shorts in the 30-something-degree weather.

Ahead of her in line was Moorhead resident Mikayla Sailer, in line for a curly shake.

“I think it’s something they only offer here, I hear. It’s pretty good — it’s like a malt base and then ice cream float on top,” Sailer said. “It was open a day early and we said, ‘You know we just need a little treat.’ It’s a day for a little treat.”

Employees hustle at the Moorhead Dairy Queen on Thursday during its opening night for the 2024 season. Amy Felegy | MPR News

Its website claims to be “one of the original stores” of all the DQs and is home to the first Dilly Bar, still hand-dipped per tradition.

Dairy Queens across the state are also showing signs of spring, including the old-fashioned walk-up spot on Lexington Avenue in Roseville. It opened for the season this week.

Moorhead's Dairy Queen is home to the first Dilly Bar, still hand-dipped per tradition. Amy Felegy | MPR News

Correction (March 1, 2024): A previous version of this story incorrectly stated Moorhead was the first Dairy Queen in Minnesota. The above story has been updated.