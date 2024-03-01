Minnesota United braces for home opener against Columbus Crew amid key injuries

Minnesota United is preparing for its home opener against Columbus Crew at Allianz Field, facing challenges with significant player injuries. Key players including Emanuel Reynoso and Robin Lod are sidelined, which might affect the team’s performance.

Pioneer Press sports reporter Andy Greder told MPR News host Cathy Wurzer that despite these setbacks, the team’s victory in their season opener against Austin FC demonstrates their resilience and depth.

A new coach

The team has introduced Eric Ramsey, 32, as its new head coach, marking a significant shift in strategy and leadership.

Ramsey, a young and ambitious coach from the Premier League team Manchester United, brings a fresh perspective, high-level experience and multilingual abilities to the team, aiming to leverage these skills to enhance team dynamics and address tactical challenges.

Rising popularity

Looking forward, Minnesota United aims to overcome early-season obstacles and missed playoffs last year by capitalizing on Ramsey’s expertise.

The team’s strategy includes getting players back to full health and integrating new talents during the summer. Additionally, there’s a positive outlook on growing the fan base, leveraging sell-out games and the Apple TV streaming deal to attract new supporters and enhance the home game atmosphere.