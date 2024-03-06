Mapping Minnesota’s presidential primary results

Former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden each won their respective primaries in Minnesota with about 7 in 10 votes from their respective parties.

On the Republican side most non-Trump votes went to Nikki Haley, who suspended her campaign earlier today.

On the DFL side the second place vote-getter was “uncommitted,” mostly made up of protest voters unhappy with Biden’s support for Israel. Minnesota native Dean Phillips, who was challenging President Biden up until his withdrawal from the race earlier today, captured just under eight percent of the DFL primary vote.

Overall, turnout was higher among Minnesota Republicans than DFLers, perhaps being motivated to push out the incumbent party. Notably, Minnesota’s DFL turnout was much higher than was that of the Republicans in 2020 — when DFLers had a full slate of 16 candidates hoping to unseat then-president Trump.

Maps

Republican: Trump

Republican: Haley

DFL: Biden

DFL: Uncommitted

DFL: Phillips