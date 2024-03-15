Popular Keefer Court reopens in Eden Prairie’s Asia Mall

The aroma of fresh barbeque pork buns and red bean sesame balls teased the scores of people who had arrived early for Keefer Court’s soft opening on Thursday while queued in the courtyard of Eden Prairie’s Asia Mall.

Thirty minutes before the bakery was set to open at 11 a.m., new owners Mai Bui, Michael Bui and Peter Do rushed about — retrieving chairs for people waiting in line and assembling a sample tray of pastries for excited photographers hoping to get a glamour shot of the goods.

Hundreds of people queued up before the soft opening of the new Keefer Court at Asia Mall. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Also behind the bakery counter were original Keefer Court founders Sunny and Paulina Kwan and their daughter Michelle. After selling the original recipes and brand to the new owners, the family is serving as consultants to help launch the bakery’s new location.

“It feels good to have my name and hard work carried on,” said Sunny.

“They’re a wonderful family,” said Michael Bui of the previous owners. “We’re so thankful that they’ve allowed us to keep their legacy going.”

Michelle (from left), Sunny and Paulina Kwan share a moment before Keefer Court's soft opening. Ben Hovland | MPR News Trays of fresh BBQ Pork Buns and Curry Beef Buns line the shelves at the newly opened Keefer Court location at Asia Mall. Ben Hovland | MPR News Co-owner Mai Bui carries a tray of rolls and buns into Keefer Court's new dining room at Asia Mall. Ben Hovland | MPR News

At 11 a.m., excited fans rushed to find beloved Keefer Court classics, including egg tarts, curry beef puffs and coconut custard buns. Geetah Daoheuang made a beeline straight for the sesame balls but said her hands-down favorite are the curry beef puff pastries.

The Kwans opened the original West Bank location in Minneapolis in 1983 and closed their doors in December 2022. According to their website, the new Keefer Court at Asia Mall will be open daily at 10 a.m. and will sell a variety of buns, cakes, pastries and desserts.

Geetah Daoheuang uses tongs to grab a red bean sesame ball at Keefer Court’s soft opening. Ben Hovland | MPR News