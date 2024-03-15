Where to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this weekend in Minnesota

Bring out the soda bread and green food coloring: St. Patrick’s Day is Sunday, though many celebrations across Minnesota span the weekend.

Here are a few events to enjoy the festivities.

Twin Cities metro

Starting at noon on Saturday, the parade begins at Rice Park and runs to Mears Park. It’s the original route the parade took in 1967. The parade is an hour long.

The annual celebration at the Landmark Center brings together Irish dance and cuisine, music, Celtic vendors and activities for children.

Political Coverage Powered by You Your gift today creates a more connected Minnesota. MPR News is your trusted resource for election coverage, reporting and breaking news. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversation to everyone - free of paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.

Admission is less than $10. The Saturday event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Sunday, the Wabasha Street Caves will host its annual bash with live music and green elixirs. Admission is $20 per person. The event runs from 6 to 10 p.m. Wear green!

Saturday at 6 p.m. is the parade start, beginning at the intersection of 40th Ave. NE and Van Buren St. NE.

The Blarney Blast will follow the parade at Murzyn Hall; the price is $10 for people over the age of 12. Organizers say the Minneapolis St. Patrick’s Day Association will also crown Ms. Blarney at O’Shaughnessy Distillery.

The annual 5K and 1 mile race along Lake Minnetonka is Saturday morning, with a magic show and Irish dancing to follow.

Greater Minnesota

Celtic Festival | Moorhead

The 20th annual Celtic Festival takes over the Hjemkomst Center in Moorhead on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you’re over the age of 10, admission is $5. Organizers encourage wearing Celtic attire.

Beyond Ireland, the celebration involves all Celtic Nations, including Brittany, Cornwall, Isle of Man, Galicia, Scotland and Wales.

“There will be live performances throughout the day, varying from harp performances to full drums and bagpipes to fiddle and everything in between — dancing, all the fun stuff,” said Hope Thier with the City of Moorhead.

A free park and ride through LinkFM runs from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to and from downtown bus stops and the Hjemkomst Center.

The parade, which has run since 1996, will be in downtown Fargo from 11 a.m. to noon.

Festivities start Friday and run through Saturday.

Live music and a raffle are Friday night, and a 2-mile parade is set for Saturday — along with a 5K, pancake breakfast, bingo, live music and a costume contest.

People can also try to find the pot of gold for a prize. Find the schedule and locations at Explore Minnesota.

From 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the parade follows Division Street E. near the park, goes west and turns south on Maple Avenue. The route turns east by the Legion and ends on First Street W. by Oak Ave. S.

Food vendors will be set up on Birch Avenue. There is also a 5K. Mulligan Stew will be served at the American Legion.

The 5K starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at Pirrotta Park. Runners can grab a soup, sandwich and beer after the race.

But of course, staying home with corned beef and cabbage, a festive movie or simply adding broccoli to your dinner probably counts as celebrating, right?

Cheers!