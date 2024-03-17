PWHL: Minnesota defeats New York, extending longest winning streak of the season

PWHL Minnesota won its fourth straight game Saturday, defeating New York 5-1 in front of more than 9,000 fans at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Minnesota jumped out to a quick 2-0 in the first period, then added a goal in the second period before New York got on the board at 18:20 of the second.

“I don’t think we were comfortable having a two-goal lead,” said Minnesota coach Ken Klee. “They have elite players like Alex Carpenter and Abby Roque. The goal they had, they made a great play, but we played hard tonight, and you could tell [we] were into it right away with our energy and our speed.”

Michela Cava scored two goals for Minnesota. Cava now has three goals in her last two games after recording one in her first 15 games of the season.

Minnesota (8-3-3-4) now has 33 points on the season and is tied with PWHL Toronto for first place in the six-team league.

Minnesota has just six games remaining in the regular season. The team’s next game will be on March 24 against Montreal at home.

Minnesota defender Lee Stecklein and New York forward Abby Roque fight for possession during a PWHL game against New York at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday. Kelly Hagenson | PWHL