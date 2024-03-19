Medical examiner: Willmar man died from fall after deputy deployed Taser

A Willmar man who died in January after a sheriff’s deputy used a Taser on him died from blunt force injuries to his head, from falling after he was struck by the Taser barbs.

That’s according to a report released Monday by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, which conducted an autopsy on 75-year-old Michael James Yanacheak after the Jan. 29 incident.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Tuesday that it continues to investigate the incident.

The BCA had previously reported that Yanacheak died after Kandiyohi County Deputy Riley Kampsen “shocked him with a Taser” while officers went to his apartment to perform a court-ordered eviction.

Authorities said Yanacheak walked toward Kampsen, another deputy and two Willmar police officers with a kitchen knife after an apartment manager forced open the door to the unit.

Officers provided medical care to Yanacheak, who later died at a hospital in St. Cloud.

The BCA said a knife was recovered from the apartment, and at least three of the law enforcement officers were wearing body cameras.

Once the agency has completed its investigation, it will present its findings to the Kandiyohi County Attorney’s Office for review.

Yanacheak, a native of Willmar, was a Vietnam War veteran and was buried at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. His obituary said he worked as a security officer at the Minnesota Capitol before returning to Willmar after retirement.