Art Hounds: We cannot eat ceramics

Fiber and textile artist Shannon Twohy of Minneapolis recently saw the Northern Clay Centers exhibition “Edible,” which she found thought-provoking.

The show brings together works by five Asian American artists, including Anika Hsiung Schneider of Minneapolis, all investigating food and culture through clay.

Twohy appreciates that each artist explores the medium differently, creating sculptures that vary from stylistic representations to creations that look good enough to eat.

“Edible” is on view through April 21 both in-person and online, here.

"Take Out Kid" (2024) by Jennifer Ling Datchuk
Display by Anika Hsiung Schneider, including pieces "Chinese Broccoli Spoon Rest" (2024), "Yellow on the Inside White on the Outside" (2022), and more. Almost all pieces made in 2024.
"Vanitas/Decay" (2021) by Jacqueline Tse

Charlie Leftridge is the executive director of the Carnegie Art Center in Mankato, and he wants people to know about the vibrant local music scene. Leftridge served as director of operations of Mankato’s Symphony Orchestra heading into the pandemic, and he continues to enjoy their music from the audience.

He loves that MSO showcases a diverse mix of composers, presented in a friendly and accessible way.

The MSO’s Chamber Music series, known as Music on the Hill, presents its next concert this Sunday, March 24 at 3 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran College’s Trinity Chapel in Mankato.

This performance’s theme is Bohemian Folk, and it includes Antonín Dvořák’s “Cypresses” for string quartet, among others.

Maureen Nelson & Cecilia Belcher, violins, Mankato Symphony Orchestra. Courtesy of Benji Inniger

Minneapolis musician Dylan Hicks is looking forward to listening to some great jazz when the Chris Thompson Quartet perform next week at Berlin. The group is led by Chris Thompson on clarinet and saxophone, who also composes electronic music under the name Cedar Thoms.

Hicks has performed with Thompson in the past and calls him a creative, lyrical player with a great ear for improv.

“He can pay to play very advanced harmony, but he always really draws you in melodically. And so I think he will appeal to people who are, hardcore jazz aficionados and maybe people who are exploring the music.”

Thompson joins with Kavyest Kaviraj on piano, Jeff Bailey on bass, and Abinnet Berhanu on drums — all leaders in their own right.

Hicks recommends checking out Berlin, an intimate, European-inspired jazz club in the North Loop of Minneapolis that he says fills a much-needed niche in the music scene. There is no cover charge for this show.