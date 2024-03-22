First round of snow winding down across Minnesota; all eyes on weekend storm

The first in a one-two punch of winter weather dropped several inches of snow overnight across much of Minnesota, leaving slippery roads for the Friday morning commute.

Plows were out in the Twin Cities and across the rest of the state, as attention turned to a potentially much larger storm on the way this weekend.

Winter weather advisories for the first round of snow will expire later Friday morning across central Minnesota.

Winter storm watches for the second storm go into effect for most of the state starting late Saturday or early Sunday, and extending into Monday and Tuesday.

Political Coverage Powered by You Your gift today creates a more connected Minnesota. MPR News is your trusted resource for election coverage, reporting and breaking news. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversation to everyone - free of paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.

The National Weather Service said a second, prolonged storm could drop 6 to 12 inches of snow across much of the state, with locally higher amounts.

MPR News will have updates on the forecast on-air and online through the weekend.

Road conditions

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported snow-covered roads early Friday across about the southern two-thirds of Minnesota.

There were 175 crashes between 5 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, according to the State Patrol. Nineteen had injuries, and one crash in Freeborn County between a Freightliner and pickup truck killed a 54-year-old. The slick conditions caused 101 spinouts and three semis to jackknife.

Many roads were pre-treated with brine ahead of the snow, which assisted snow-removal efforts on Friday.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was busier than usual with spring break traffic early Friday, but there were no reports of significant delays or cancellations.

There were no reports of widespread power outages as of early Friday morning.

School delays

The snow prompted some Minnesota school districts to delay the start of classes on Friday.

Districts running on a two-hour delay included Dassel-Cokato, Eden Valley-Watkins, Kimball, Maple Lake, Rocori and St. Cloud.

In Wisconsin, the Hudson and Osceola school districts were also running on a two-hour delay Friday.

Share your snow photos with us! Send them to tell@mpr.org and let us know where you took the photo.

Travel conditions

These state transportation departments offer live updates on road conditions and crashes:

For bus and light rail riders in the Twin Cities, Metro Transit offers weather-related updates on its Metro Transit and Metro Transit Alerts Twitter pages and on its website.

If you’re planning to fly from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport or another airport around the region — or if you are expecting visitors to arrive by plane — airports offer flight status updates online: