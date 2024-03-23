Minnesota braces for 2nd round of snow; winter storm, blizzard warnings in place

Winter storm and blizzard warnings are now in place across a wide swath of Minnesota, as a storm system remains on track to bring very heavy snow to the region over the next few days.

That comes in the wake of a winter weather system that dropped several inches of snow Thursday night into Friday morning across much of the state — causing hundreds of crashes and spinouts, and leading some school districts to delay the start of classes on Friday.

That may have been just a prelude to this next, potentially much larger storm.

The snow is forecast to move into far western Minnesota late Saturday night and spread across the rest of the state Sunday.

Tire tracks line 40th Street in Minneapolis after a fresh snowfall on Friday. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Winter storm warnings are in place from Sunday through Tuesday from Morris and Willmar northeast to Brainerd, Duluth and Ely. Blizzard warnings are in effect for the North Shore. Snowfall in excess of a foot is possible in those areas, along with very strong winds.

To the northwest and southeast, including the Twin Cities, winter storm watches are in place. Forecasters say heavy snow is expected in the Twin Cities on Sunday — possibly 6 to 12 inches — before changing over to rain on Monday. Colder air is expected to return Monday night and Tuesday, changing the precipitation back over to snow in the metro area.

The National Weather Service said the worst conditions in the Twin Cities are expected from Sunday afternoon through early Monday.

MPR News will have updates on the forecast on-air and online through the weekend.

A man pauses while shoveling a sidewalk in south Minneapolis on Friday. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Travel conditions

These state transportation departments offer live updates on road conditions and crashes:

For bus and light rail riders in the Twin Cities, Metro Transit offers weather-related updates on its Metro Transit and Metro Transit Alerts Twitter pages and on its website.

If you’re planning to fly from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport or another airport around the region — or if you are expecting visitors to arrive by plane — airports offer flight status updates online: