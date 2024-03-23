Winter storm warning Sunday into Tuesday

Get ready for some heavy snow and strong winds.

Light snow will move into portions of southern and central Minnesota Saturday evening. Snow coverage expands to include much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin later Saturday night.

The snow then continues Sunday and Sunday evening, with heavy snow at times. It’ll be windy too, with reduced visibilities in snow. The heaviest snow in the Twin Cities metro area is expected to be Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening.

Much of Minnesota will have snow Sunday night and Monday. The Twin Cities metro area, south-central and southeastern Minnesota plus parts of west-central Wisconsin could see snow continue into Sunday evening, then a rain/snow mix or rain later Sunday night, followed by mainly rain on Monday. Periods of snow plus strong winds continue in much of western and northern Minnesota on Tuesday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern from 11 p.m. Saturday to 11 p.m. Monday:

Simulated radar from 11 p.m. Saturday to 11 p.m. Monday NOAA, via Tropicaltidbits.com

How much snow?

Much of Minnesota could see double-digit snow totals Sunday into Monday and Tuesday. Snow totals will be lower in areas that see a transition to rain or a mix late Sunday night and Monday.

Here are forecast snow totals Sunday through Monday:

Snowfall forecast for Sunday through Monday National Weather Service

Northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin will also see some double-digit snow totals:

Snow forecast Sunday into Tuesday National Weather Service

Minnesota road conditions can be found here. Wisconsin road conditions can be found here.

Winter storm warnings

Winter storm warnings begin on Sunday in most of Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin:

Warnings begin on Sunday in Minnesota and Wisconsin NOAA/NWS

The winter storm warning begins at 10 a.m. Sunday and continues until 4 a.m. Monday in the Twin Cities metro area. Here’s a winter storm discussion from the NWS, plus details of the winter storm warning in the Twin Cities metro area:

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN 327 PM CDT Sat Mar 23 2024 ...WINTER STORM ARRIVES SUNDAY BRINGING HEAVY WET SNOW AND STRONG WIND... .Light snow will develop tonight, but the main storm system will arrive on Sunday. A heavy band of snow will develop across northern Iowa Sunday morning, and lift up from the south. Snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour are likely, with 2 inches per hour possible. Winds will be out of the east at 25 to 35 mph, which will lead to very low visibility. Snow will become more widespread throughout the day on Sunday. A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for areas along and north a line extending from New Ulm to Red Wing in Minnesota and all of west-central Wisconsin. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Sunday for Mankato and the I-90 corridor. On Sunday night, warmer air will cause snow to change over to rain across southern Minnesota, and this warm air will expand on Monday. Areas in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin could also change over to rain. Areas in western Minnesota will likely remain all snow. There is uncertainty on where the rain, snow line will set up. On Monday night and Tuesday, colder air will move in causing a change over back to snow across much of the region. A couple more inches of accumulation is possible, but the main concern is for strong northwest winds of 30 to 40 mph to cause blowing snow across western Minnesota. The system will exit on Tuesday. MNZ058>063-068>070-240430- /O.CON.KMPX.WS.W.0005.240324T1500Z-240325T0900Z/ Meeker-Wright-Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-Carver-Scott- Dakota- Including the cities of Litchfield, Monticello, Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater, Chanhassen, Chaska, Victoria, Shakopee, and Hastings 327 PM CDT Sat Mar 23 2024 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...The Twin Cities metro area. * WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 4 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. High snowfall rates and patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a heavy wet snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Snow forecasts for the Twin Cities metro area could be adjusted up or down, based on the timing of the changeover to a rain/snow mix or rain Sunday night/early Monday. In general, snow totals from this storm will tend to be higher in the north metro than the south metro.

The winter storm warning begins Sunday morning and continues until Tuesday morning in much of western and central Minnesota.

Here are winter storm warning details for Alexandria, Willmar and St. Cloud:

MNZ041>045-047>050-054>057-064-240430- /O.CON.KMPX.WS.W.0005.240324T1500Z-240326T1200Z/ Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Mille Lacs-Kanabec-Stevens-Pope-Stearns- Benton-Lac Qui Parle-Swift-Chippewa-Kandiyohi-Yellow Medicine- Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Little Falls, Princeton, Mora, Morris, Glenwood, St Cloud, Sauk Rapids, Madison, Benson, Montevideo, Willmar, and Granite Falls 327 PM CDT Sat Mar 23 2024 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 17 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 7 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. High snowfall rates and patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute on Monday. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a heavy wet snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

A blizzard warning covers much of the North Shore from 1 p.m. Sunday to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with winter storm warnings from 10 a.m. Sunday to 7 p.m. Tuesday from Brainerd and Hinckley to Duluth:

Warnings begin on Sunday National Weather Service

The winter storm warning in International Falls and Hibbing runs from 1 p.m. Sunday to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Here are details of the blizzard warning along the North Shore in southern Lake County and southern Cook County:

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Duluth MN 234 PM CDT Sat Mar 23 2024 MNZ020-021-240745- /O.CON.KDLH.BZ.W.0002.240324T1800Z-240327T0000Z/ Southern Lake-Southern Cook- Including the cities of Two Harbors, Silver Bay, and Grand Marais 234 PM CDT Sat Mar 23 2024 ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 13 to 20 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Southern Lake and Southern Cook Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...From 1 PM Sunday to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blizzard conditions are most likely from Sunday night through Monday afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Here are details of the winter storm warning that includes Brainerd and Duluth:

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Duluth MN 234 PM CDT Sat Mar 23 2024 MNZ025-033>038-WIZ001-240745- /O.CON.KDLH.WS.W.0004.240324T1500Z-240327T0000Z/ North Cass-South Cass-Crow Wing-Northern Aitkin-South Aitkin- Carlton and South St. Louis-Pine-Douglas- Including the cities of Walker, Pine River, Brainerd, Hill City, Aitkin, Duluth, Pine City, Hinckley, and Superior 234 PM CDT Sat Mar 23 2024 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Minnesota, North Cass, South Cass, Crow Wing, Northern Aitkin, South Aitkin, Carlton and South St. Louis and Pine Counties. In Wisconsin, Douglas County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band and the Mille Lacs Band, Big Sandy Lake, Lena Lake, East Lake and, Hinckley areas. * WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Near blizzard conditions possible Monday, especially in the Twin Ports. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

You can hear updated weather information for Minnesota and western Wisconsin on the MPR News network.

Updated forecast information will be posted by the National Weather Service offices in the Twin Cities, Duluth, La Crosse, Wis., Sioux Falls, S.D. and Grand Forks, N.D.

Some cool days ahead

The average Twin Cities high temperature is 45 degrees this time of year. The Twin Cities and much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin will see Sunday highs in the 30s. parts of far nortrhern Minnesota will stay in the 20s.

Southeastern Minnesota will have the mildest temps on Monday, with cooler 20s and 30s to the northwest:

Monday forecast highs National Weather Service

Twin Cities metro area highs are projected to reach the lower 40s on Monday, followed by upper 30s Tuesday. Metro area highs will be around 30 degrees Wednesday, followed by upper 30s Thursday then mid 40s on Friday.

Programming note

