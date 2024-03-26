19 Bar, a Minneapolis gay bar open since the 1950s, closes after crash sparks fire

Minneapolis’ 19 Bar is shuttered after a fire burned through the building on Friday.

The popular gay bar has stood at West 15th Street since the 1950s. It calls itself one of the oldest operating gay bars in the United States.

There were no injuries reported. The bar wrote in a Facebook post that it’s closed until further notice.

Comments of support have flooded the GoFundMe sites for the bar. One donator write: "My heart goes out to all the employees and bargoers of the best queer spot in Minneapolis." Kaila White | MPR News

“We will have to face this challenge one day at a time and will update as needed,” the post reads.

The fire started after a garbage truck run by a private company hit a power pole right outside the bar, sending it crashing.

News of the fire quickly prompted an outpouring of support. Two online fundraisers have raised a combined total of more than $25,000 for the bar’s employees, who fundraiser organizers say are out of work while the bar is closed.

Photos from inside the building, posted by fundraiser organizers, show collapsed signage over the bar and damage to the interior.

The bar has long been a touchstone of annual Pride celebrations, as it is located just next door in Loring Park.