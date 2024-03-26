Snow day, Part 2: School and college cancellations, delays across Minnesota for Tuesday
Updated: 7:30 a.m.
As a winter storm continues to affect the region, dozens of school districts and colleges across Minnesota and in neighboring states have canceled classes, moved to online learning or opted to start classes two hours late for a second day on Tuesday, March 26.
Here’s a rundown of those delays and cancellations:
Schools
Closed
Alexandria
Brainerd
Cass Lake-Bena
Cedar Mountain
Chokio-Alberta
Duluth
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop
Henning
Laporte
Menahga
Milaca
Minneota
Mora
Nay Ah Shing
Ogilvie
Onamia
Osakis
Pelican Rapids
Red Rock Central
Rush City
St. Cloud
Sibley East
Superior (Wis.)
Verndale
Moving to online / e-learning
Big Lake
Blackduck
Brandon-Evansville
Breckenridge
Browns Valley
Bug O Nay Ge Shig
Canby
Crosby-Ironton
Eden Valley-Watkins
Foley
Frazee-Vergas
Hendricks
Jackson County Central
Lac qui Parle Valley
Lake Benton
Lakeview
Lester Prairie
Lynd
Marshall
Montevideo
Mountain Lake
Nett Lake
New York Mills
Ortonville
Park Rapids
Parkers Prairie
Perham
Pipestone
Princeton
Sauk Rapids-Rice
Sebeka
Sleepy Eye
Springfield
Swanville
Underwood
Wadena-Deer Creek
Wheaton
Windom
2-hour delay
Aitkin
Albany
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City
Bagley
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
Bemidji
Benson
Braham
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart
Cambridge-Isanti
Clearbrook-Gonvick
Cook County
Cromwell-Wright
Deer River
Detroit Lakes
Edgerton
Fergus Falls
Floodwood
Grand Rapids
Greenway
Hancock
Hill City
Hinckley-Finlayson
Isle
Kimball
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial
Lake Park-Audubon
Little Falls
MACCRAY
Melrose
Minnewaska Area
Moose Lake
Morris
Murray County Central
Nashwauk-Keewatin
New London-Spicer
Northland-Remer
Norwood Young America
Paynesville
Pillager
Red Lake (90-minute delay)
Renville County West
Rocori
Royalton
Sauk Centre
Staples-Motley
Tracy
Upsala
Waconia
Wahpeton (N.D.)
West Central Area
Willow River
Yellow Medicine East
Colleges and universities
Closed
Lake Superior College
Reduced/remote operations, or delayed start
College of St. Scholastica
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College
Minnesota West Community & Technical College
Southwest Minnesota State University
University of Minnesota Duluth
University of Wisconsin Superior
Create a More Connected Minnesota
MPR News is your trusted resource for the news you need. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversation to everyone - free of paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.