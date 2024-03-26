Snow day, Part 2: School and college cancellations, delays across Minnesota for Tuesday

As a winter storm continues to affect the region, dozens of school districts and colleges across Minnesota and in neighboring states have canceled classes, moved to online learning or opted to start classes two hours late for a second day on Tuesday, March 26.

Tuesday storm updates Slippery roads could complicate travel

Here’s a rundown of those delays and cancellations:

Schools

Closed

Alexandria

Brainerd

Cass Lake-Bena

Cedar Mountain

Chokio-Alberta

Duluth

Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop

Henning

Laporte

Menahga

Milaca

Minneota

Mora

Nay Ah Shing

Ogilvie

Onamia

Osakis

Pelican Rapids

Red Rock Central

Rush City

St. Cloud

Sibley East

Superior (Wis.)

Verndale

Moving to online / e-learning

Big Lake

Blackduck

Brandon-Evansville

Breckenridge

Browns Valley

Bug O Nay Ge Shig

Canby

Crosby-Ironton

Eden Valley-Watkins

Foley

Frazee-Vergas

Hendricks

Jackson County Central

Lac qui Parle Valley

Lake Benton

Lakeview

Lester Prairie

Lynd

Marshall

Montevideo

Mountain Lake

Nett Lake

New York Mills

Ortonville

Park Rapids

Parkers Prairie

Perham

Pipestone

Princeton

Sauk Rapids-Rice

Sebeka

Sleepy Eye

Springfield

Swanville

Underwood

Wadena-Deer Creek

Wheaton

Windom

2-hour delay

Aitkin

Albany

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City

Bagley

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

Bemidji

Benson

Braham

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart

Cambridge-Isanti

Clearbrook-Gonvick

Cook County

Cromwell-Wright

Deer River

Detroit Lakes

Edgerton

Fergus Falls

Floodwood

Grand Rapids

Greenway

Hancock

Hill City

Hinckley-Finlayson

Isle

Kimball

Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial

Lake Park-Audubon

Little Falls

MACCRAY

Melrose

Minnewaska Area

Moose Lake

Morris

Murray County Central

Nashwauk-Keewatin

New London-Spicer

Northland-Remer

Norwood Young America

Paynesville

Pillager

Red Lake (90-minute delay)

Renville County West

Rocori

Royalton

Sauk Centre

Staples-Motley

Tracy

Upsala

Waconia

Wahpeton (N.D.)

West Central Area

Willow River

Yellow Medicine East

Colleges and universities

Closed

Lake Superior College

Reduced/remote operations, or delayed start

College of St. Scholastica

Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College

Minnesota West Community & Technical College

Southwest Minnesota State University

University of Minnesota Duluth

University of Wisconsin Superior