Winter storm unfolds across Minnesota

Snow day, Part 2: School and college cancellations, delays across Minnesota for Tuesday

MPR News Staff
People go sledding in the snow
After giving up on sledding because the snow was too wet, a group consisting of -- from left, Luke Ehlers, Corbin Beernaert, JR Vierstraete, Talan Plante, Teddy Renslow and Neil Peterson -- decide to have a snowball fight instead on a hill at Independence Park in Marshall, Minn., on Monday.
Jackson Forderer for MPR News

Updated: 7:30 a.m.

As a winter storm continues to affect the region, dozens of school districts and colleges across Minnesota and in neighboring states have canceled classes, moved to online learning or opted to start classes two hours late for a second day on Tuesday, March 26.

Here’s a rundown of those delays and cancellations:

Schools

Closed

  • Alexandria

  • Brainerd

  • Cass Lake-Bena

  • Cedar Mountain

  • Chokio-Alberta

  • Duluth

  • Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 

  • Henning

  • Laporte

  • Menahga

  • Milaca

  • Minneota

  • Mora

  • Nay Ah Shing

  • Ogilvie

  • Onamia

  • Osakis

  • Pelican Rapids

  • Red Rock Central

  • Rush City

  • St. Cloud

  • Sibley East

  • Superior (Wis.)

  • Verndale

Moving to online / e-learning

  • Big Lake

  • Blackduck

  • Brandon-Evansville

  • Breckenridge

  • Browns Valley

  • Bug O Nay Ge Shig 

  • Canby

  • Crosby-Ironton

  • Eden Valley-Watkins

  • Foley

  • Frazee-Vergas

  • Hendricks

  • Jackson County Central 

  • Lac qui Parle Valley

  • Lake Benton

  • Lakeview

  • Lester Prairie

  • Lynd

  • Marshall

  • Montevideo

  • Mountain Lake

  • Nett Lake

  • New York Mills

  • Ortonville

  • Park Rapids

  • Parkers Prairie

  • Perham

  • Pipestone

  • Princeton

  • Sauk Rapids-Rice

  • Sebeka

  • Sleepy Eye

  • Springfield

  • Swanville

  • Underwood

  • Wadena-Deer Creek

  • Wheaton

  • Windom

2-hour delay

  • Aitkin

  • Albany

  • Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City

  • Bagley

  • Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

  • Bemidji

  • Benson

  • Braham

  • Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart

  • Cambridge-Isanti

  • Clearbrook-Gonvick

  • Cook County

  • Cromwell-Wright

  • Deer River

  • Detroit Lakes

  • Edgerton

  • Fergus Falls

  • Floodwood

  • Grand Rapids

  • Greenway

  • Hancock

  • Hill City

  • Hinckley-Finlayson

  • Isle

  • Kimball

  • Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial

  • Lake Park-Audubon

  • Little Falls

  • MACCRAY

  • Melrose

  • Minnewaska Area

  • Moose Lake

  • Morris

  • Murray County Central

  • Nashwauk-Keewatin

  • New London-Spicer

  • Northland-Remer

  • Norwood Young America

  • Paynesville

  • Pillager

  • Red Lake (90-minute delay)

  • Renville County West

  • Rocori

  • Royalton

  • Sauk Centre

  • Staples-Motley

  • Tracy

  • Upsala

  • Waconia

  • Wahpeton (N.D.)

  • West Central Area

  • Willow River

  • Yellow Medicine East

Colleges and universities

Closed

  • Lake Superior College

Reduced/remote operations, or delayed start

  • College of St. Scholastica

  • Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College

  • Minnesota West Community & Technical College

  • Southwest Minnesota State University

  • University of Minnesota Duluth

  • University of Wisconsin Superior

