Tuesday storm updates: Slippery roads could complicate travel

Colder air is expected to arrive in time for rush hour in the Twin Cities, as a major storm continues in Minnesota. Models suggest wind-driven snow that could accumulate to up to six inches in the northern metro by midday.

Jacob Beitlich of the National Weather Service says there is the possibility of more precipitation as the storm lets up that could leave roads slick when overnight temperatures fall.

“Roads that were wet could become ice-covered and slippery and there is the chance for some sleet or some light-freezing rain to mix in as well as the storm starts to exit the region,” Beitlich said.

Duluth, which saw around a foot of snow, may see a few inches more through Tuesday morning. Duluth Public Schools will be closed and declared Tuesday a “snow day.”

Ketzel Levens with the National Weather Service in Duluth said the snow is expected to transition to mixed precipitation in parts of the region.

"We do have the concern for some ice accumulations this evening into Tuesday morning. And so if you know any kind of ice or snow can stick to power lines or trees, the combination of that with strong winds could certainly lead to some power outage concerns."

Chester Creek in Duluth, shown on Monday, after a major snowstorm dumped nearly a foot of snow on the region. Dan Kraker | MPR News

Due to potentially dangerous travel conditions, Cook County Schools in Grand Marais will start two hours late and will not serve breakfast.

Some cities across the state declared snow emergencies, including the city of Richfield.

The cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul did not declare snow emergencies, given the changeover to rain that melted some of the snow from Sunday.

“Plow crews will be careful to not create snow ridges and ruts on streets that could freeze and block driveways and parked vehicles. Where residential streets are clear of parked vehicles they will plow as close to the curb as possible,” the city of Minneapolis said in an update Monday morning.

A street sign in Marshall, on Monday. A snowstorm continued to accumulate in the Southwest region of Minnesota causing school closings and making road conditions messy. Jackson Forderer for MPR News

“Crews are plowing to the curbs where they can, focusing on the corners at intersections to open up catch basins (storm drains) and prevent flooding,” with rain and possibly some freezing rain in the forecast, the city of St. Paul reported. The city said it “encourages residents to help keep storm drains clear from snow and debris to help proper drainage and avoid water from pooling on the streets.”

Authorities also urged people to use caution and take frequent breaks while shoveling, given the heavy, wet nature of the snow.

Travel conditions

Slushy footprints fill with water as snow transitions to rain on Monday morning in Minneapolis. Ben Hovland | MPR News

