Woman arrested after police chase, shots fired in western Twin Cities metro area

Authorities say shots were fired Tuesday night as law enforcement officers pursued a vehicle in the western Twin Cities metro area.

The South Lake Minnetonka Police Department said there were no serious injuries.

The department said officers spotted a vehicle that was connected to an Illinois warrant for an assault case. Officers pursued it and the vehicle eventually crashed near Highway 41, south of Highway 5.

As of Wednesday morning, the police department would not confirm who fired the shots. The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said at least one officer fired their gun.

After the crash, authorities from several local departments negotiated with the female suspect to try to get her to leave the vehicle. A police spokesperson said that the woman was eventually taken into custody.

The BCA is investigating.