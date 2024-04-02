Testimony continues at trial for man charged in Apple River stabbing

Testimony continued Tuesday in the murder trial of a Minnesota man charged in the fatal stabbing of a teenager during a tubing trip in western Wisconsin in the summer of 2022.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys for Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake gave their opening statements on Monday in St. Croix County Circuit Court in Hudson, Wis.

Miu, who’s now 54, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 17-year-old Isaac Schuman of Stillwater.

The stabbing killed 17-year-old Isaac Schuman and wounded four others. Kare 11 via screenshot

Authorities allege that Miu killed Isaac and wounded four other people during a confrontation among people tubing along the Apple River. According to the criminal complaint, Miu reportedly told investigators he was using a snorkel and goggles to look for a lost cell phone. Video and witness accounts of what happened next indicate bystanders accused him of approaching children in the water — sparking the confrontation.

Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake, Minn. St. Croix County Sheriff's Office

The complaint said video shows Miu falling into the river and then emerging with a knife in his hand and stabbing a person. In an interview after his arrest, Miu claimed the stabbing was provoked and in self-defense.

In opening statements Monday, prosecutor Karl Anderson said Miu had no reason to pull out a knife.

“These were senseless and horrific acts of violence, and all Nicolae had to do was walk away,” he said.

Defense attorney Aaron Nelson said Miu was looking for a lost phone and tried to walk away but was surrounded by a dozen angry people.

“People come at him and he makes a quick, short jab motion. He believes he has to use the knife because he’s outnumbered,” he said.

Nelson said Miu will testify in his own defense.

Witnesses who took the stand Tuesday morning included Isaac Schuman’s mother, and one of Isaac’s friends who was with him at the time of the stabbing and shot cell phone video of the incident.

That video — and others shot by bystanders — were played during the court proceedings on Monday and again on Tuesday.

KARE 11 is livestreaming the trial proceedings.