Charges expected Monday in fatal stabbing attack along Wisconsin river

Charges are expected Monday against a Minnesota man who allegedly stabbed five people — one fatally — while tubing down a western Wisconsin river over the weekend.

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office said a 17-year-old boy from Stillwater, Minn., died from stab wounds suffered during Saturday's attack along the Apple River near Somerset, Wis.

Four other people — two men, ages 20 and 22, from Luck, Wis.; a 22-year-old man from Elk River, Minn.; and a 24-year-old woman from Burnsville, Minn. — were taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with "serious to critical injuries," the sheriff's office reported. All were reported in stable condition.

The suspect, a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minn., was being held in the St. Croix County Jail in Hudson on Monday morning on several pending charges, including murder. Authorities said they expected charges will be filed Monday, with an initial court appearance set for Monday afternoon.

KARE 11, citing family members, identified the boy who died as Isaac Schuman, who was set to begin his senior year at Stillwater Area High School.

"Isaac entered every room with a big smile, infectiously positive aura, and lifted everyone around him up. He had an incredibly bright future ahead of him and we are all heartbroken and devastated beyond words that his future has been tragically and senselessly cut short," the family said in a statement provided to KARE.

The Apple River is a popular summer destination, drawing crowds of people to tube downstream for several hours.

Saturday's attack happened just upstream from the Highways 35-64 bridge. Witnesses alerted authorities to the suspect's location, and he was arrested without incident at a park in Somerset where tubing parties exit the river.

Authorities have not provided information about what led up to the stabbing. They have asked any witnesses to the stabbing — or the events leading up to it — to contact the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.

River's Edge Apple River Campground — one of several tubing operators along the river near Somerset — posted on its Facebook page that tubing on the river was halted for Sunday as authorities continued to investigate the stabbing, with plans to resume operations on Monday.

The business thanked first responders who came to the aid of the injured and helped others on a "difficult and tragic day on the river."

"The River’s Edge family is saddened by this senseless act, and our hearts go out to those affected and their families and friends," the post stated.

