Crews battling fire in boarded-up Minneapolis apartment building near I-35W

Minneapolis fire crews remained on the scene of a fire at a boarded-up apartment building just south of downtown early Thursday, hours after the initial call.

While the building at the corner of E. 19th Street and S. Fifth Avenue — adjacent to Interstate 35W — was supposed to be vacant, fire officials said there were reports people had been inside when the fire was reported late Wednesday.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The building had been the scene of at least one previous fire, last November.

In the latest fire, authorities said they found flames visible from the second and third floors of the building at 1829 S. Fifth Ave. when they arrived late Wednesday.

Initial responders called a second alarm for additional personnel, and pulled crews out of the building. Shortly after 1 a.m., fire officials reported the roof of the building had partially collapsed.

Aerial ladders are visible as Minneapolis fire crews battle a fire Thursday, April 4, 2024, in an apartment building east of Interstate 35W. Minnesota Department of Transportation

Just after 6 a.m., the Minneapolis Fire Department reported crews were continuing to douse flare-ups and hot spots left in the wake of the roof collapse.

The building — known as Dundry House — had previously been used for years as transitional housing for people who had been homeless or incarcerated. Finance and Commerce reported that its owner, the nonprofit Hope Community, closed the 25-unit building last summer amid increased maintenance and insurance costs.

The building was the scene of a fire on Nov. 24. Crews responded to reports of smoke coming from the boarded-up building and extinguished a fire on the third floor.

At that time, the fire department said there were signs the building had been tampered with and that people may have been living inside — but a search of the structure didn’t locate anyone.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.