Authorities investigating three deaths in Anoka County

Authorities are investigating after three people were found dead in Anoka County Monday.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that officers responded to a welfare check at Rum River Central Park in Ramsey around 10 a.m.

They found a parked SUV with three people inside. A woman and a girl were both declared dead at the scene.

An injured boy was also found inside the car. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

The sheriff’s office is investigating, along with the Ramsey Police Department and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office. The sheriff’s office said this was an isolated incident, with no known threat to the community.

Authorities have not released the names, ages, or suspected causes of death of those involved.