Twin Cities anti-war group demonstrators call on U.S. to avoid retaliation against Iran

Twin Cities anti-war groups say the U.S. should not take part in any retaliatory strikes on Iran following its drone and missile attack on Israel Saturday, which followed Israel’s airstrikes on Iran's embassy in Damascus.

Miranda Polliard of Blaine was among more than 100 people who demonstrated in downtown Minneapolis Monday evening in support of a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to U.S. military aid to Israel.

“I think it’s important that all of us speak up to not just what’s going on in Palestine but altogether for humanity,” Polliard said. “It’s very clear that what's happening shouldn’t be happening.”

“I don’t know how we can sleep at night knowing that kids and women and children are dying every single day,” Alex Calero of River Falls, Wis., told MPR News.

Create a More Connected Minnesota MPR News is your trusted resource for the news you need. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversation to everyone - free of paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.

In a news release ahead of the demonstration, organizers said Iran is part of the “axis of resistance” against Israel’s war in Gaza and that the Islamic Republic has the right to “resist Israeli terror.”

Steve Hunegs with the Jewish Community Relations Council said in a phone interview with MPR News earlier Monday that he believes some in the Palestinian rights movement have become radicalized and are openly siding with Iran, which has long called for Israel’s destruction.

“They’re creating heroes of the Iranians. I guess we know what that means at this point,” Hunegs said.

Air defense systems intercepted most of the weapons, but a seven-year-old Bedouin girl in Israel sustained serious head injuries from shrapnel.