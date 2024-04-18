First lady Jill Biden to visit Minnesota on Friday

First lady Jill Biden will make a brief visit to Minnesota on Friday evening.

Biden’s office says she’ll be speaking at an Education Minnesota convention in Bloomington.

She’s visiting Minnesota on a multi-state trip that will continue through the weekend. After Friday’s event, she'll head to Colorado and Tennessee for speaking appearances.

Her last trip to Minnesota was in June, when she made a fundraising stop and visited the Twin Cities Pride festival, promoting the Biden administration’s stance on LGBTQ rights.

President Joe Biden was last in Minnesota in January, when he visited Duluth to talk about infrastructure investments.