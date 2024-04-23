Burglary charge filed against DFL state Sen. Mitchell over alleged plan to get late father's items

Democratic state Sen. Nicole Mitchell was charged with first-degree burglary on Tuesday, a day after she was arrested at a home in Detroit Lakes.

The charges allege Mitchell broke into the home of her stepmother amid an ongoing dispute over possessions that belonged to the senator’s late father, as well as his ashes.

The complaint alleges that Mitchell’s stepmother called police at about 4:45 a.m. Monday, stating that someone had broken into her residence and ran into the basement. Officers allegedly found Mitchell in the basement in all-black clothing, and placed her under arrest.

The complaint said police found a backpack belonging to the Woodbury legislator that contained her Senate identification card. Mitchell is a member of a slim Senate majority and her arrest could complicate the final month of the 2024 session, perhaps leaving the chamber deadlocked 33-33 if she is unable to participate.

As she was being detained, Mitchell allegedly told her stepmother that she “was just trying to get a couple of my dad’s things because you wouldn’t talk to me anymore.”

She later allegedly told officers that she had wanted photos, a flannel shirt and other items that belonged to her late father, as well as his ashes.

Mitchell was still listed in custody at the Becker County Jail on Tuesday morning. She’s due to make an initial appearance in Becker County District Court later Tuesday.

If convicted on the sole count of first-degree burglary, Mitchell could face a penalty of anywhere from 6 months in jail to 20 years in prison.

Mitchell’s father, Roderick, died in March of 2023. In late January, a judge signed off on a probate case that awarded 100 percent of Roderick Mitchell’s assets to his wife, Carol. They were estimated to be about $173,000 in value. Nicole Mitchell is listed in court documents as his only daughter.

Mitchell did not respond to a message on Monday, and her Senate office referred questions to a spokesperson for the Minnesota Senate DFL Caucus who said in a brief statement that the caucus is “aware of the situation and has no comment pending further information.”

Elected in 2022 to the Minnesota Senate, Mitchell is a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserve. She is also a former broadcast meteorologist for MPR News.

Republicans said the public deserves an explanation.

“As information comes out, we expect the consequences to meet the actions, both in the court of law, and in her role at the Legislature,” said Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks.

Any kind of ethics action wouldn’t be resolved quickly, but Republicans could balk at Mitchell voting while her case is pending given the felony-level charge.