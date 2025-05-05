Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Crime, Law and Justice
Estelle Timar-Wilcox

Three charged in deadly Minneapolis shooting

police chief speaks in front of logo
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara speaks to reporters on March 25, 2025. Three people are facing charges stemming from Wednesday’s shooting in Minneapolis last week, which left one person dead. 
Matt Sepic | MPR News

Three people are facing charges stemming from Wednesday’s shooting in Minneapolis last week, which left one person dead. 

Jose Vasquez-Rodriguez, 22, of Minneapolis and Victor Vazquez-Rodriguez, 20, of Hayward, Wisconsin are charged with the murder of 34-year-old Tiago Antonio Gilbert of Minneapolis. 

Officers responded to the shooting around 1 p.m. Wednesday. According to court documents, witnesses reported that two suspects fired at Gilbert while he and his girlfriend were on the sidewalk next to their parked car. His girlfriend told officers their young children were in the back seat. 

A witness told police the suspects got into a car and fled the scene after the shooting. Another person — Raphael Rodriguez, 35, of Columbia Heights — allegedly drove the other two suspects away. Rodriguez is charged with aiding an offender.

Gilbert was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner said he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Arrest warrants are out for the three people charged; they are not yet in custody. 

It was the second shooting in less than 24 hours in the neighborhood. The night before, five people were shot; only one survived. A suspect in the first shooting was arrested last week. Authorities have said all the victims were Native. 

Police Chief Brian O’Hara has said he believes Wednesday’s shooting was connected to the incident Tuesday night. The charging documents do not give any details about a possible connection.